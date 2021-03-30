Enterprises Gain 361% ROI from BMC Helix

HOUSTON, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, shared results from the commissioned Total Economic Impact™ study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of BMC, with key insights on the full business benefits and savings enterprise organizations gained by implementing the BMC Helix solutions for their IT service and operations management needs.

Download the full study by Forrester, The Total Economic Impact™ of BMC Helix, here.

The global study found that enterprises migrating to BMC Helix for enterprise service management (ESM) and IT service management (ITSM) from legacy solutions experienced a return on investment of 361%. Enterprises that expanded their deployment to the full BMC Helix solution set, including IT Operations and DevOps, achieved the following key benefits from their investments:

20% increase in agent productivity: The BMC Helix solutions boost agent productivity through cognitive automation capabilities, a streamlined user interface/user experience and single-pane-of-glass view with multi-cloud integrations, and analytics for lower mean-time-to-repair.

50% of tickets resolved through self-service and automation: Half of tickets are resolved before reaching the service desk through self-service with single consolidated service catalogs, knowledge articles and chatbots, and orchestrated automation triggered from self-service and/or self-remediation, reducing the cost of service delivery.

33% of IT Operations resources "shifted-left" to free up skilled IT resources: By deploying the BMC Helix suite of solutions, organizations gained cloud benefits such as simplified management and regular updates, while gaining capabilities to monitor, manage, streamline, and orchestrate the increasingly complex IT estate. The full solution set automates 12% of IT Operations' workloads, empowering employees to focus on programs that drive innovation, capability enhancement, and automation.

90% reduction in incidents caused by DevOps changes: Orchestration and third-party integrations help avoid wasted time for data entry across systems, streamline testing, and allow DevOps teams to release more quickly and frequently. By reducing friction between IT governance and DevOps, organizations experienced 90% reduction in incidents caused by changes, which accelerates the ability to focus on strategic business priorities.

Read the blog post to learn more about the qualitative and quantitative benefits customers gained from using BMC Helix for ESM and ITSM.

"With a seemingly endless range of possibilities, customers find that BMC Helix's core value proposition is its ability to empower employee speed, efficiency, innovation, and excellence on the path to becoming what BMC refers to as the Autonomous Digital Enterprise," according to the Forrester TEI.

"We engineer BMC Helix to empower people to do their jobs, now and in the future," said Margaret Lee, General Manager, Digital Service and Operations Management at BMC. "When it's done right, this improves experiences for everyone, from service desk agents to end users to customers. It's one of the ways we're helping our customers thrive and become Autonomous Digital Enterprises."

The BMC Helix solutions help enterprises stay ahead of technology issues, resolve them faster, and provide always-on service, accelerating their journey to becoming an Autonomous Digital Enterprise.

According to the study, digital automation solutions are key to ensuring business continuity, reducing risk, and driving growth and speed, concluding that the BMC Helix solutions enable successful organizations to be agile, productive, and efficient with employee experience at the center.

