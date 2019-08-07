Enterprises Have Fun Getting Telecom Expenses Done with US-Based Leader in TEM

Valicom is a values-based TEM consultant, leading the industry with top customer satisfaction scores. The new quiz is designed to analyze an organization's understanding of the TEM environment and suggests next steps to control the fast-changing assets and prevent invoice errors. Valicom has been named as a representative TEM pure-play vendor for regional delivery by Gartner in its June 2019 Market Guide for Telecom Expense Management Services.* With TEM, Valicom clients immediately recover savings and the immediate return on investment seems too good to be true with savings of 30% and an investment of less than 3% of annual telecom spend.

One client with $3.5M in annual telecom spend realized $154K in one-time recoveries due to billing errors and contract disputes with a total of $892K each year in recurring savings. Forrester Research estimates that billing errors average 5% to 12% of telecom services budgets and errors are easy to overlook without a dedicated representative reviewing each line item for variances. Valicom pairs a white-glove expert review of every single invoice that is imported into the proprietary SOC I and II certified, web-based TEM tool for ultimate control and savings.

Valicom is 100% woman-owned, providing accessible, inclusive environments that nurture entrepreneurial spirits is what retains top talent and Valicom puts that to the test. Each representative in leadership roles and Project Management positions leverage over a decade of experience each within the organization. To learn more visit www.valicomcorp.com .

