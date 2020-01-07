Enterprises in Germany Demand Automated and Agile Application Development

FRANKFURT, Germany, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprises in Germany are looking for next-generation application developers to help them automate their software development processes and implement agile development practices, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2019-2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Next-Gen Application Development & Maintenance (ADM) Services Report for Germany finds German companies interested in using artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate their ADM processes. Many large ADM providers in Germany are embracing the automation trend, while smaller providers are struggling to catch up.

The report also finds German enterprises focusing on digital transformation and on ways to measure its direct impact on business outcomes. ADM contracting structures are shifting from traditional models to a more outcome-based approach.

Many German enterprises also are prioritizing agile development methods for new development and for application modernization, the report says. As the public cloud market gains traction, German businesses want to benefit from microservices and from serverless and low-code or no-code development.

"Application outsourcing has evolved from being a waterfall-based traditional approach into one that has incorporated disruptive agile-based operating models, making the core development model a direct competitive advantage for many enterprises," said Andrea Spiegelhoff, partner, ISG DACH. "Enterprises are adapting to this changing environment through faster releases and deployments of application services."

German clients are looking for agile experience from their ADM providers, the report adds. Executing large-scale agile projects is a challenge, however. Some providers are offering dedicated agile offshoring capabilities.

Many smaller Germany companies are looking to transform into globally active enterprises through agile methods, the report says. These companies prefer to partner with providers that offer excellent local support, with German-speaking service, combined with a globally distributed agile organization.

The report also sees legacy systems as the biggest hurdle for enterprise agility in Germany. Companies are seeking ways to overcome the roadblocks created by legacy systems, and they are demanding consulting services that integrate agile elements into all aspects of a digital transformation.

The report also finds a growing focus in Germany on continuous testing services, with a strong push for testing automation to enable continuous development and DevOps. German companies see testing services as a way to enable emerging technologies like blockchain and the Internet of Things.

Finally, the report finds substantial growth in the use of DevOps in Germany, with a growing focus on security and DevSecOps. The focus on DevOps is driving demand for automation, because manually taking code through testing, building, configuration and deployment becomes a bottleneck, the report says.

The 2019-2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Next-Gen Application Development & Maintenance (ADM) Services Report for Germany evaluates the capabilities of 33 providers across four quadrants: Next-Gen ADM, Agile Development, Continuous Testing and DevOps Consulting.

The report names Atos and Capgemini as leaders in all four quadrants, and DXC Technology and IBM as leaders in three. Deutsche Telekom (TSI) and Wipro are named leaders in two quadrants, and Accenture, Cognizant and Infosys are named leaders in one.

A customized version of the report is available from Capgemini.

The 2019-2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Next-Gen Application Development & Maintenance (ADM) Services Report for Germany is available to ISG Insights™ subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., the Nordics and Brazil, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

