Enterprises Leverage CalAmp Telematics Cloud To Keep Pace With The Mobile Connected Economy

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy, is seeing increased customer adoption of its CalAmp Telematics Cloud (CTC). CTC is a turn-key, subscription-based, mobile Internet of Things (IoT) application enablement platform that captures, analyzes and delivers data insights on vehicles, drivers and high-value assets for global enterprises aiming to improve operational efficiency, accelerated time to market and return on investment.

CalAmp's worldwide subscribers have grown to 1.3 million with a growing base of CTC and supply chain subscriptions. The increased need for on-demand, IoT-enabled products and services has been driving government agencies and multinational enterprises in automotive, construction, electronics, and transportation and logistics markets to source new telematics technology that improves business operations and increases revenue.

With the CalAmp Telematics Cloud, customers can reduce the cost and complexity of developing customized mobile asset management solutions, minimizing deployment disruptions. Powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), CTC provides a software development environment facilitating the rapid integration of intelligent telematics devices, connectivity and vertical software applications designed to seamlessly integrate with back-end enterprise systems to deliver greater visibility and enable actionable business insights.

"Enterprises must consider multiple factors when selecting a cloud telematics platform, including scalability, connectivity, reliability and security when designing the global operational infrastructure necessary to support the management of thousands or even millions of high-value assets," said Michael Burdiek, president and chief executive officer for CalAmp. "Over the past year, significant customer adoption of the CalAmp Telematics Cloud demonstrates the power of the platform and its ability to handle increasingly sophisticated IoT applications for small businesses and multinational corporations."

CTC is providing enterprise customers with an end-to-end mobile asset management solution that has the scalability and flexibility to manage millions of products and mobile assets as they travel across multiple modes of transportation from the manufacturer through to end-customers.

Learn more about how enterprise businesses are using CTC here. For more information about CTC, please visit this page .

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a technology solutions pioneer transforming the global connected economy. We help reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. CalAmp, headquartered in Irvine, California, has been publicly traded since 1983. LoJack® is a brand of CalAmp and a leader in stolen vehicle recovery and innovative automotive services. For more information, visit calamp.com , or LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , YouTube or CalAmp Blog .

CalAmp and the CalAmp logo are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE CalAmp

Related Links

http://www.calamp.com

