Enterprises Look to Digital Transformation to Respond to Exponential Change

STAMFORD, Conn., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprises on digital transformation journeys are looking for vendors to help them become more flexible, collaborative and adaptable to constantly changing business conditions, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The ISG Provider Lens™ Archetype Report for Digital Business Transformation examines five different types of clients, or archetypes, that are looking for providers to help them with their digital transformations.

Many enterprises are focusing on digital transformation as a way to deal with "exponential change" while staying competitive, said Esteban Herrera, partner and global leader of ISG Research.

"A large part of this challenge is not just technological, but also how to transform established processes and traditional management practices," he added. "The question is how companies can enjoy a sufficient degree of flexibility, speed and collaboration across departments and enterprise boundaries, while delivering benefits to themselves and their ever more mobile customers."

The report evaluates the capabilities of 43 providers to deliver digital transformation services in seven areas: enabling the customer journey; digital enterprise operations; digital transformational platforms/PaaS; digital transformational services/XaaS; digital product creation and customization; digital continuous delivery; and blockchain as a service. The report looks at the providers in the context of these client archetypes:

Ad-hoc or legacy transformation clients usually have legacy-heavy enterprise IT operations with multiple silos. These clients often move toward digital transformation because of an ad-hoc requirement, such as an acquisition, merger or competitive reaction, or because they are adopting a new technology.

Transformational by strategy businesses have deep experience sourcing their services, and they often have moved to a cloud-based IT operation that enables business differentiation. These enterprises have created a roadmap for digital transformation, but will move in bite-sized phases. They look for best-of-breed solutions from across the market.

Cloud-first transformational enterprises are early adopters of the cloud, and they take a cloud-first approach to IT. They have relatively small and agile internal IT organizations. They consider IT as a change agent and, in many cases, an enabler of revenue growth. They see digital transformation as an extension of their current approach, and may be prepared in some cases to consider disruptive or new solutions after extensive testing.

Digital enterprise natives have evolved from the cloud-first transformational or transformational by strategy archetypes. They are customer-centric companies that create a competitive advantage by using current and emerging digital transformation tools. They focus on generating more revenue by using IT, rather than simply cutting costs. Increasing revenue, improving flexibility and improving their competitive position are major goals.

Disruption embracers/explorers have typically evolved from the cloud-first transformational or digital enterprise native archetypes. These modern-day explorers want to use their stable, but advanced, IT operations to gain new competitive advantages. They will adopt leading-edge or disruptive methods and technologies. They are highly flexible and embrace using proof-of-concept and pilot projects to quickly prove or disprove solutions.

Among the providers ISG evaluated, only Cognizant, IBM and Tech Mahindra were named leaders across all five archetypes. DXC Technology, HCL and Wipro were recognized as leaders in four of the five archetypes, while Atos, Capgemini and NTT DATA achieved that distinction in three. Providers named leaders in two archetypes were Accenture, BT, LTI and Mindtree.

