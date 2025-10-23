Enterprises Rapidly Adopt Oracle Payments, Powered by Adyen, to offer Seamless Customer Experiences

From the field to the front desk, Oracle Payments delivers a connected, cohesive embedded payments platform for restaurant, sports & entertainment, hospitality, and healthcare organizations

AUSTIN, Texas and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global enterprises continue to trust their embedded finance needs to Oracle Payments, powered by Oracle partner Adyen. Today, more than 2,550 organizations with over 16,200 venues are benefitting from the security, performance, and ease of the integrated, enterprise-grade payments solution. This includes hospitality, restaurant, healthcare, and sports and entertainment operations across the US and UK.

Oracle Payments Cloud Service is an end-to-end payment solution that empowers brands to accept their guests' preferred payment method, including debit card, credit card, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay. Connected with Oracle Simphony and OPERA Cloud, it delivers a unified experience that makes it easy for people to pay, while reducing cost, complexity, and friction for businesses.

"Every minute spent in a concession line is a moment missed for our sports fans and event goers," said Ken Gaber, president of OVG Hospitality. "Oracle Payments together with Simphony Point of Sale and Kiosks, enables us to speed every transaction to get our guests back to the action, while knowing we are operating with a secure, modern enterprise payment platform with no hidden fees and flat rate pricing – it's a win, win." Oak View Group is the global leader in venue development, management, and premium hospitality services for the live event industry.

Elevating the guest experience

Together, Oracle and Adyen are elevating the payments experience for some of the world's most recognized brands with no middleware, additional onboarding, or complexity.

"Oracle has built one of the most comprehensive and trusted technology suites in the enterprise space, powering everything from operations to customer engagement," said Hemmo Bosscher, senior vice president, global head of platforms and financial services, Adyen. "Through our partnership, Oracle can offer fully integrated, enterprise-grade payments at scale. Whether it's a restaurant chain, a stadium, or hotel group, merchants in Oracle's ecosystem can easily activate seamless, data-rich payment experiences."

"We're seeing a massive shift in how enterprises think about payments, specifically as it relates to ensuring the best customer experience," said Chris Adams, senior vice president of Oracle Industry Embedded Finance. "With Adyen, we've been able to embed payments directly into our ecosystem, giving our customers a powerful advantage - faster innovation, reduced complexity, and the ability to deliver seamless, data-driven experiences across every touchpoint."

To learn more about the partnership, join Oracle's Chris Adams and Adyen VP of Platform Offering Strategy Natalie Wexler at their Money 20/20 session - Heavyweights in the Ring: Taking Embedded Payments to the Enterprise.

