Enterprises Save Up To 84% on Networking Costs, Cloud Service Providers Up to 64% with the Pensando Distributed Services Platform, New Independent Three-Year Total Cost of Ownership Report Reveals

MILPITAS, Calif., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pensando Systems , the leader in distributed computing for the new edge, today announced that Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), a leading industry analyst firm, has published a new Economic Validation Report in which it quantifies the savings cloud service providers (CSPs) and traditional enterprises can achieve with the Pensando Distributed Services Platform. ESG analysis revealed that an enterprise with 2,000 servers could save 84% over three years by consolidating network monitoring, east-west firewalls, load balancers and micro-segmentation under Pensando. ESG also found that a typical cloud services provider with 20,000 servers could expect a 64% three-year TCO savings by deploying Pensando for network monitoring and management, core network services, security policy management and enforcement, and data encryption. Customers told ESG that they also saw significant energy savings.1

The full report is available here .

"Enterprises and cloud service providers are facing serious pains managing complex and expensive infrastructure, a task that has only accelerated as a result of the pandemic. It was this issue that led us to develop Pensando and give anyone the ability to build a better cloud," said Soni Jiandani, Chief Business Officer at Pensando Systems. "We greatly appreciate the time ESG took to meet with our existing customers and quantify the value the Pensando Distributed Services platform delivers to our enterprise customers and cloud partners."

IT Organizations Faces More Challenges Than Ever

Multiple factors are making IT more complex as organizations cope with changing networking, storage, and security requirements. In ESG's 2021 Technology Spending Intentions Survey,2 respondents identified work from home mandates as the top driver of complexity (49%), followed by new data security and privacy regulations (38%) and data growth (38%). Furthermore, Three-quarters of organizations reported that IT is more complex (54%), or significantly more complex (21%) compared with two years ago, according to a recent ESG survey.

Data growth, regulations, and skills shortages are persistent complicating factors, in addition to the inherent limitations of scale-up infrastructures. The more time IT staff spends managing complexity and infrastructure, the more costs go up while digital transformation suffers. It becomes increasingly difficult to deliver expected service level agreements, sustain end-user satisfaction, and contain costs.

ESG has carefully studied the impact that adopting the Pensando DSP (Distributed Services Platform) has on companies and found that businesses are more likely to achieve their goals when utilizing the cost-efficiency, manageability, security, and flexibility that Pensando provides. ESG leveraged the information collected through vendor-provided material, public and industry knowledge of economics and technologies, and the results of customer interviews to validate an economic benefit model that compares the costs and benefits of implementing the DSP with continuing to operate without Pensando's technology. ESG's interviews with Pensando's customers, combined with experience and expertise in economic modeling and technical validation of Pensando's products helped to form the basis for the modeled scenario. ESG customer interviews and conversations with industry analysts have consistently shown that the DSP is a critical tool for success in today's digital age.

"Forward-thinking enterprises have three goals in mind when it comes to investing in new architectures and infrastructures: cost, capability, and efficiency. This testing shows that Pensando helps with all three by saving a 20,000-server deployment 1.6MW in energy usage i.e., the equivalent of powering 1,400 homes for one year," said Randy Pond, CFO of Pensando. "Every major corporation and CSP has made reducing their energy consumption a priority for their organization, the simple fact is that investing in the Pensando platform is a surefire way to make that happen while also increasing computing capabilities and driving cost savings."

"We're impressed with Pensando's vision and by the benefits Pensando delivers to their customers," said Tony Palmer, Senior Validation Analyst with Enterprise Strategy Group. "We strongly recommend any organization that manages large networks with hundreds to thousands of servers, enterprises and cloud service providers alike, give the Pensando Distributed Services Platform serious consideration for their network management and security needs."

About Pensando Systems

Pensando Systems is the leader in next-generation distributed computing, delivering software-defined services right at the edge. The Pensando Distributed Services Platform, a first of its kind, transforms current enterprise infrastructures into cloud-like environments that seamlessly and securely extend to the public cloud. It is supported by partnerships with industry leaders including Hewlett Packard Enterprise, NetApp, VMware, Equinix, Qualcomm, Ericsson, and more. Since its founding in 2017, Pensando has raised more than $300 million in venture funding from Lightspeed Ventures, HPE, and Qualcomm Ventures. To learn more please visit pensando.io or email us at [email protected].

About ESG

Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) is an integrated technology analysis, research, and strategy firm providing market intelligence, actionable insight, and go-to-market content services to the global technology community. It is increasingly recognized as one of the world's leading analyst firms in helping technology vendors make strategic decisions across their go-to-market programs through factual, peer-based research. ESG is a division of TechTarget, Inc. , the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services focused on delivering business impact for enterprise technology companies.

