Enterprises Turn to Next-Generation Application Development for Better User Experience, Faster Updates

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprises worldwide are demanding software that has rich user interfaces, responsive features and rapid updates, and they are looking for next-generation application developers that can help, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ Next-Gen Application Development & Maintenance (ADM) Services Global Report finds service providers focused on addressing changing enterprise requirements by leveraging artificial intelligence, automation and agile development methods.

Automation, AI and related technologies help simplify coding efforts, leading to faster application releases, the report says. Automation also enables error detection, code refactoring and bug fixes.

"Customer preferences and demands are evolving and shifting toward richer user interfaces and more responsive applications," said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Next-generation application developers are gradually transforming to accommodate new enterprise requirements."

The report finds ADM service providers are expanding their training on development methodologies including scrum, Kanban and extreme programming as they shift away from traditional application delivery and embrace an agile and DevOps mindset. Many service providers are working with organizations such as Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) and automation tool providers such as Docker, Ansible and Jenkins to create an agile-trained workforce.

In addition, continuous testing has become a mainstream practice of service providers as an integral part of their agile and DevOps focus, the report says. The so-called shift left practice is becoming the standard in the continuous testing domain. Automation is finding an increased adoption within the continuous testing lifecycle as providers seek to embed it within testing practices to accelerate application release. Many providers are also using AI in testing platforms to improve agility and predictability.

The report sees a growing overlap between the DevOps and agile methodologies. Leading service providers are integrating their services with key DevOps principles of people over process and tools, lean management, continuous integration and continuous delivery and feedback. Using DevOps, providers are breaking silos in communication and collaboration and delivering continuous delivery, continuous planning, continuous integration, configuration management, continuous testing, monitoring and continuous feedback.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ Next-Gen Application Development & Maintenance (ADM) Services Global Report evaluates the capabilities of 33 providers across four quadrants: Next-Gen ADM, Agile Development, Continuous Testing and DevOps Consulting.

The report names Capgemini, Cognizant, HCL, Infosys, TCS and Wipro as leaders in all four quadrants. Accenture, DXC Technology, IBM and Mindtree are named leaders in three quadrants, and Atos, Hexaware, LTI, Softtek, Tech Mahindra and UST Global are named leaders in one.

Customized versions of the report are available from Capgemini, DXC Technology and Mindtree.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ Next-Gen Application Development & Maintenance (ADM) Services Global Report is available to ISG Insights™ subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., the Nordics and Brazil, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

SOURCE Information Services Group, Inc.