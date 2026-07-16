Enterprises With Formal AI Strategies Are 3x More Likely to Report Measurable Impact, Finds New Info-Tech Research Group Study

A new AI Adoption and Impact Study from Info-Tech Research Group reports that enterprise AI adoption is moving beyond experimentation, with more than four in ten organizations indicating department-wide adoption with measurable impact. The study also reveals that measurable value is significantly more likely when organizations have a dedicated AI strategy, strong data readiness, clear executive ownership, and business cases focused on productivity, risk, quality, and revenue rather than cost reduction alone.

ARLINGTON, Va., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise AI adoption is entering a new phase as organizations move from pilots and experimentation toward measurable business impact, according to new findings from Info-Tech Research Group. The global IT research and advisory firm's recently published report, AI Adoption and Impact Study: AI in the Enterprise June 2026 Top 10 Insights, reveals how senior enterprise leaders are approaching AI maturity, strategy, investment, vendor sourcing, data readiness, workforce planning, and value realization.

The AI Adoption and Impact Study from Info-Tech Research Group reveals that measurable value is significantly more likely when organizations have a dedicated AI strategy, strong data readiness, clear executive ownership, and business cases focused on productivity, risk, quality, and revenue rather than cost reduction alone.

Based on 551 completed survey responses from senior leaders actively involved in enterprise strategy, Info-Tech's report found that 42% of organizations have achieved department-wide AI adoption with measurable impact. However, the findings also show that AI activity alone does not guarantee value. According to the data, enterprises with a dedicated, governed AI strategy are three times as likely to report measurable AI impact, at 60%, compared to 20% of organizations without an active AI strategy.

"Enterprise AI is moving past the question of whether organizations should experiment and into the question of how they prove value," says Brian Jackson, principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "The organizations seeing measurable impact are not treating AI as a collection of disconnected use cases. They are connecting AI to strategy, data readiness, executive accountability, and clear measures of business outcomes."

Info-Tech's study shows that while many enterprises are realizing value from AI, the conditions for success are not evenly distributed. Organizations reporting department-wide adoption with measurable impact are more likely to rate their data readiness as excellent, reinforcing the importance of data quality and governance in enterprise AI outcomes.

The report also finds that CIOs and CTOs remain the most common owners of AI initiatives, leading AI in more than half of the organizations surveyed. However, organizations with dedicated chief AI officers currently report the highest rate of department-wide adoption with measurable impact.

At the same time, enterprise investment in AI continues to rise. Info-Tech reports that 96% of IT executives expect AI budgets to increase over the next 12 months, with 46% expecting increases of more than 25%. The firm's findings indicate that budget confidence is also connected to strategy maturity, with 73% of organizations with a formal, board-governed AI strategy reporting high confidence in budget increases, compared to 34% of organizations with ad hoc or department-led strategies.

Key Findings From Info-Tech's AI in the Enterprise Study

Info-Tech's AI Adoption and Impact Study: AI in the Enterprise June 2026 Top 10 Insights report identifies several findings that enterprise and technology leaders should consider as AI becomes more embedded across organizational strategy, operations, and investment decisions:

Formal AI strategy is strongly linked to measurable impact. Enterprises with a dedicated, governed AI strategy are three times as likely to report measurable AI impact compared to those with no active strategy. The data makes the case that organizations need to move beyond planning exercises and formalize AI strategies that connect initiatives to business goals, ownership, and clear metrics.





Enterprises with a dedicated, governed AI strategy are three times as likely to report measurable AI impact compared to those with no active strategy. The data makes the case that organizations need to move beyond planning exercises and formalize AI strategies that connect initiatives to business goals, ownership, and clear metrics. Data readiness is a key predictor of AI value. Organizations with department-wide AI adoption and measurable impact are much more likely to rate their data quality as excellent. The findings reinforce that AI value depends on the quality, accessibility, and readiness of the data that supports it.





Organizations with department-wide AI adoption and measurable impact are much more likely to rate their data quality as excellent. The findings reinforce that AI value depends on the quality, accessibility, and readiness of the data that supports it. AI ownership remains concentrated in IT, but accountability is evolving. CIOs and CTOs are the primary owners of AI initiatives in most organizations and are driving measurable impact almost half the time. However, dedicated chief AI officers report the highest measurable impact rate, suggesting that CIOs and CTOs must continue to demonstrate value to maintain their leadership position in enterprise AI.





CIOs and CTOs are the primary owners of AI initiatives in most organizations and are driving measurable impact almost half the time. However, dedicated chief AI officers report the highest measurable impact rate, suggesting that CIOs and CTOs must continue to demonstrate value to maintain their leadership position in enterprise AI. Most organizations are buying AI rather than building it. The report reveals that 80% of organizations prefer to buy AI solutions instead of building them in-house, with 42% activating AI through existing vendors and 38% selecting new, best-of-breed vendors. Info-Tech's findings suggest that buying AI can accelerate value but requires careful sourcing decisions as the vendor landscape evolves.





The report reveals that 80% of organizations prefer to buy AI solutions instead of building them in-house, with 42% activating AI through existing vendors and 38% selecting new, best-of-breed vendors. Info-Tech's findings suggest that buying AI can accelerate value but requires careful sourcing decisions as the vendor landscape evolves. AI is expected to reshape enterprise software spending. 78% of IT executives expect AI to disrupt their current SaaS model within two years, with some anticipating platform replacement and others expecting reduced reliance on existing tools. The report outlines how AI-first approaches may change how organizations evaluate software value, automation, and user experience.





78% of IT executives expect AI to disrupt their current SaaS model within two years, with some anticipating platform replacement and others expecting reduced reliance on existing tools. The report outlines how AI-first approaches may change how organizations evaluate software value, automation, and user experience. Cost reduction is rarely the main goal of the most effective AI use cases. Among organizations' most impactful AI use cases, only 11% identify cost reduction as the primary goal. Productivity and throughput lead at 38%, followed by revenue growth, risk reduction, quality and accuracy, customer satisfaction, and regulatory or compliance outcomes.

The IT research and advisory firm's study also highlights the growing impact of AI on vendor and infrastructure decisions. As organizations increase AI spending and prioritize buying solutions over building them, technology leaders are facing new questions about vendor dependency, SaaS disruption, data architecture, and the balance between existing platforms and AI-native tools. Info-Tech's report suggests that leaders should evaluate AI sourcing decisions not only by speed of deployment but also by long-term fit, governance, integration, and measurable value.

"AI value is not created by spending more or deploying faster," explains Jackson. "It is created when leaders know which outcomes they are pursuing and have the data, ownership model, and measurement practices to prove progress. Cost savings may follow, but the most effective AI use cases are being built around productivity, risk reduction, quality, and growth."

Info-Tech advises enterprise leaders to formalize AI strategy while budgets and adoption momentum continue to rise. This includes defining ownership and decision rights, linking initiatives to measurable business outcomes, improving data readiness, assessing vendor sourcing models, and building business cases around productivity, risk, quality, customer experience, and revenue impact rather than headcount reduction alone.

The AI Adoption and Impact Study: AI in the Enterprise June 2026 Top 10 Insights report is part of Info-Tech's ongoing AI Adoption and Impact Study initiative. The research provides evidence-based insights to help enterprise and technology leaders understand where AI is delivering measurable value, which organizational conditions increase the likelihood of success, and where adoption risks becoming disconnected from business outcomes.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts, including Principal Research Director Brian Jackson, and access to the complete AI Adoption and Impact Study: AI in the Enterprise June 2026 Top 10 Insights report, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the "get things done" partner for over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing leaders worldwide. The fastest growing research and advisory firm, Info-Tech enables leaders to make well-informed decisions and transform their organizations through AI, strategic foresight, step-by-step methodologies, practical tools, industry-leading advisory, and training programs. For nearly 30 years, tens of thousands of private and public organizations have trusted Info-Tech to lead their most important initiatives through periods of change and deliver outcomes that truly matter.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

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SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group