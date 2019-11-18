Enterprises Worldwide Increasing Public Cloud Spending

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprises across the globe are rapidly increasing their spending on cloud technologies and migrating many of their in-house cloud workloads to the public cloud, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ Public Cloud — Solutions & Service Partners Global Report finds the global IaaS and SaaS markets grew by 14 percent year over year in the second quarter of 2019. Many enterprises are adopting public cloud services as a way to help them analyze a growing volume of customer and other data, the report says.

Service providers focused on helping customers manage the public cloud have a major role to play because of the vast and complex cloud ecosystem, the report adds.

"The top priority of many enterprises is to control and optimize cloud expenses," said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Service providers are helping their enterprise customers manage costs because they often have more experience managing cloud infrastructure."

The report finds different priorities for enterprises using the public cloud, depending on their locations. European enterprises are prioritizing data center location, managed services support and contract flexibility, while U.S. enterprises are focused on the portfolio of services offered.

European cloud customers are more concerned about data protection laws that mandate them to keep data within a country's boundaries, while U.S. customers — many with more extensive cloud experience than their European counterparts — are able to select a public cloud vendor based on the breadth of features.

Many enterprises are embracing a multi-cloud strategy, even as they see challenges when managing multiple clouds, the report adds. Customers are adopting various tools to manage multiple clouds, but current products are not yet mature, the report says.

The global cloud market is also seeing major changes in the managed services partner ecosystem, the report says. Some smaller service providers are gaining traction with their unique offerings focused on public cloud managed services for multi-cloud environments. Several smaller providers are being acquired by large system integrators as a way to either eliminate the competition or to acquire a niche capability or client segment.

The report says service providers are offering cloud management platforms (CMPs) to differentiate themselves in the market and help clients avoid "vendor lock-in." CMPs offer a complete tool set for cloud-native development, application programming interface (API) management and integration, DevOps, integrated platform as a service (iPaaS) and container management.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens Public Cloud — Solutions & Service Partners Global Report evaluates the capabilities of 43 providers across four quadrants: Public Cloud Transformation Services, Managed Public Cloud Services, aPaas – Application Development Platforms as a Service, and IaaS – (Hyperscale) Infrastructure as a Service.

The report names Accenture, AWS, Capgemini, Cognizant, DXC Technology, Google, HCL, Microsoft, TCS and Wipro as leaders in two quadrants. IBM and Rackspace are named as leaders in one.

A customized version of the report is available from Mindtree, which was recognized by ISG as a "Rising Star" in Public Cloud Transformation Services.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens Public Cloud —Solutions & Service Partners Global Report is available to ISG Insights™ subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., the Nordics and Brazil, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

