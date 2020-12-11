Entertainer and Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® Co-Founder Marie Osmond Helps Celebrate 20th Year of the Aflac Holiday Duck Helping Kids with Cancer

The 2020 collector's item was recently spotted in this touching video with Marie Osmond, world-renowned entertainer and co-founder of CMN Hospitals, a non-profit organization that raises funds for children's hospitals that support the health of 10 million kids each year across the U.S. and Canada. Decked in festive, removable red pajamas and a nightcap sprinkled with white snowflakes, the Aflac Holiday Duck makes a cozy statement during difficult times.

"2020 has been a year of challenges and uncertainty for so many people, but there is one thing that is certain when you purchase one of these Aflac Ducks; 100% of the net proceeds go to the Aflac Childhood Cancer Foundation and it is benefitting participating pediatric cancer centers throughout the U.S." Osmond said in the video.

Aflac, a committed corporate ally of families facing childhood cancer and a leading provider of supplemental insurance and products in the U.S., has contributed almost $150 million to the pediatric cancer cause. This includes $6 million donated each year by independent agents licensed to sell Aflac products. The funds are committed directly from their commission checks.

"For two decades the enduring love for the Aflac Duck has enabled us to use our beloved icon to bring joy to families facing childhood cancer, while instilling pride in our employees, sales agents and brokers who believe so passionately in caring for others," The Aflac Foundation, Inc. President Kathelen Amos said. "As we continue on this remarkable journey to help children with cancer, it is important to commemorate the spirit of the season by joining together to help children and families facing childhood cancer— just as Aflac has been helping families and individuals for more than six decades."

Since its inception, the Aflac Holiday Duck program and its popular plush commemoratives have contributed nearly $3.4 million to childhood cancer treatment and research across the U.S. The 6-inch and 10-inch plush ducks are $10 and $15 respectively.

"The impact of the Aflac Holiday Duck program on pediatric cancer around the country is truly impressive," said Aflac Childhood Cancer Foundation, Inc. president, Kerry Hand. "It's contributing to valuable childhood cancer research, to supplement funding for outreach programs and to help meet many other needs of patients and their families as they go through diagnosis, treatment and survivor care. We are honored to carry on a tradition that continues to make a difference each year long after the holidays are over."

In addition to the limited-edition plush duck, new items such as a blanket, umbrella, wireless charging pad and stationery are available to purchase. This holiday season, give gifts that give back at AflacChildhoodCancer.org.

About Aflac Incorporated

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is a Fortune 500 company, helping provide protection to more than 50 million people through its subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S., where it is a leading supplemental insurer by paying cash fast when policyholders get sick or injured. For more than six decades, insurance policies of Aflac Incorporated's subsidiaries have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance in Japan where it insures 1 in 4 households. For 14 consecutive years, Aflac Incorporated has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. In 2020, Fortune included Aflac Incorporated on its list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 19th time, and Bloomberg added Aflac Incorporated to its Gender-Equality Index, which tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com or aflac.com/espanol.

Aflac | Aflac New York | WWHQ | 1932 Wynnton Road | Columbus, GA 31999.

Media contact: Jon Sullivan, 706.573.7610 or [email protected]

Analyst and investor contact: David A. Young, 706.596.3264 or [email protected]

SOURCE Aflac Incorporated

Related Links

aflac.com

