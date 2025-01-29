Entertainment 360 Receives Strategic Investment from Carlyle

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment 360, one of the world's premier talent management companies, announced today that it would be receiving an investment from global investment firm Carlyle. The transaction marks the first time in Entertainment 360's 22-year history that the company has received outside funding.

This strategic investment will support Entertainment 360's growth ambitions in the industry. 360's current board and leadership will remain intact, continuing to oversee all elements of day-to-day management of the company.

In an email sent to staff announcing the deal, the board of Entertainment 360 hailed the partnership's benefits for the firm's clients and productions. "Our clients are at the center of everything we do – and they always will be," they wrote. "This investment will support our company as we work to continue delivering dynamic results for our clients in a rapidly changing entertainment landscape.

"As a company, we have always strived to be the best of the best – and, in Carlyle, we have found a partner who is the embodiment of excellence. Carlyle's reputation and accomplishments speak for themselves, but we were also thrilled to find, in their leadership, a group who share our values and who recognize that the future of entertainment will be shaped by entrepreneurial talent provided opportunities to take the kinds of creative risks that result in impactful content."

Ben Fund, Managing Director – Partner on Carlyle's Credit Opportunities team, said: "We are excited to partner with Entertainment 360 as it enters its next phase of growth. The 360 team has a long-standing track record of working with top talent in the industry and we believe there are significant opportunities for the team to expand their position as a leading talent management organization."

Since 2017, Carlyle has deployed more than $14 billion into the sports, media, and entertainment sectors. Carlyle's Global Credit platform manages $194 billion in assets under management, as of September 30, 2024. It regularly pursues investments in privately-negotiated debt and capital solutions partnering with high-quality sponsors and leading family or entrepreneur-owned companies.

The Raine Group and Venable LLP acted as advisors to Entertainment 360 on the transaction.

About Entertainment 360 :

Founded in 2002, Entertainment 360 is one of the world's premier talent and literary management companies. It provides its select roster of actors, writers, directors, and showrunners with long-term professional management, access to a robust in-house development and production team, and support for licensing, endorsements and business development. The firm's film and television production arm develops, packages and produces a wide variety of acclaimed projects, many of which are based on original ideas generated inside the company, while others draw from outside material that 360 executives found and acquired.

About Carlyle:

Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit and Global Investment Solutions. With $447 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2024, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 2,300 people in 29 offices across four continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com. Follow Carlyle on X @OneCarlyle and LinkedIn at The Carlyle Group.

