Entertainment Attorney Elsa Ramo Named One of Los Angeles' Most Influential Women Attorneys

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment law firm Ramo Law PC announced today that its Managing Partner Elsa Ramo is among the honorees in the Los Angeles Business Journal special supplement recognizing the city's most influential women attorneys. The Journal's Publisher and CEO Josh Schimmels writes "Los Angeles is truly a national leader when it comes to influential women – and the field of law is no exception." The women named in the special issue "have been recognized for exceptional legal skill and achievement across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership as evidenced by the highest professional and ethical standards, and for contributions to the Los Angeles community at large."

"Elsa Ramo is an established entertainment attorney representing producers, financiers, and production entities in film, television, and digital content," the publication reports. "Named to Variety's Legal Impact Report and Dealmakers List, Ramo has become a lead commentator for the industry, and has been interviewed by Fox 11 News, KNX 1070, Variety, Indiewire, and TheWrap. She frequently participates on panels and webinars, is a committee member for the UCLA Entertainment Law Symposium, the founder of PEFA (a professional organization for female entertainment attorneys), and she regularly supports charities advocating for women in the industry such as Women In Media, Women Creating Change, Film Fatales, and Film Independent."

Elsa Ramo has represented hundreds of projects, including Emmy award-winning shows and films which debuted at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. The firm's clients include Imagine Entertainment, Boardwalk Pictures, Inc., Scout Productions Inc., Laugh Out Loud Productions LLC, Campfire, Balboa Productions, The Jim Henson Co., Skydance Media, Image Nation, Wild Canary Animation Inc., Rumble, Citizen Jones and Solution Entertainment Group.

The Women of Influence profile adds that as the founder and managing partner of Ramo Law PC, Ramo oversees a staff of 15 full-time attorneys and a Packaging and Sales department that provide production, distribution and finance legal services in feature films, documentaries, scripted and unscripted television and digital content.

With offices in Los Angeles and New York City, Ramo Law PC provides comprehensive legal services to its clients in the entertainment industry with a specialized focus in representing financiers, producers, and production entities in film, television and digital content. The firm provides experienced legal services to optimize its clients' financial, legal and business position in the financing, production and exploitation of their content. For more information, visit RamoLaw.com.

