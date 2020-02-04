Entertainment Benefits Group Acquires Recreation Connection

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment Benefits Group (EBG), one of the fastest growing e-commerce companies in the United States specializing in travel and entertainment, announced the acquisition of Recreation Connection, a California-based company offering a comprehensive entertainment ticket and services program at over 2,500 companies nationwide.

EBG owns and operates the largest travel and entertainment benefits program in the country, helping over 40,000 companies (with their combined reach of more than 50 million employees) to gain access to exclusive perks for entertainment, travel and other products and services nationwide. This acquisition furthers EBG's position as a market-leading diversified e-commerce company and solution provider for corporations, affinity and membership groups, brands and suppliers.

"Recreation Connection has successfully served its loyal client base for over 25 years," said Brett Reizen, EBG's Chief Executive Officer. "Recognizing the importance of employee benefits as a means of increasing employee engagement and satisfaction is critical for companies when it comes to attracting and retaining talent. We look forward to helping these companies as they gain access to our expanded portfolio of benefits and services, providing employee-only access to special offers on entertainment, travel and much more. Ultimately connecting even more employees to the brands and services they love."



This announcement comes on the heels of the September 2019 acquisition of Beneplace, a leading platform provider that supports Fortune 1000 companies, government agencies, and other large organizations. A premiere voluntary benefit platform provider, Beneplace reaches more than nine million people through an employee savings platform, offering well-known products and services, such as consumer electronics, vacations, apparel, automobiles, tax preparation, financial services, health & wellness, and many other employer perks.

In recent years EBG has fueled its growth through investment partnerships with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and the Shubert Organization, as well as via other strategic acquisitions.

About EBG

EBG is an e-commerce company that specializes in entertainment, travel, and merchandising products and services through its proprietary platforms including the largest entertainment perks brands, TicketsatWork, Plum Benefits, Working Advantage and Beneplace. Through private, membership-based programs and other direct distribution channels, the company generates millions of transactions annually – reaching a captive audience and providing leading brands in entertainment, sports, travel, retail & services with incremental distribution opportunities. Headquartered in Miami and with offices in New York, Las Vegas, Orlando, Austin and Los Angeles, EBG owns and operates the largest and most comprehensive travel and entertainment benefits program in the country. EBG powers a robust portfolio of technology solutions and owns and operates a network of consumer and membership-based websites. Learn more at www.entertainmentbenefits.com.

SOURCE Entertainment Benefits Group, LLC

Related Links

entertainmentbenefits.com

