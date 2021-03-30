Entertainment Executive Brandon Pankey Announces Launch Of Artist Presented Experiences, A Music Artist Focused AVOD Network

Powered by Quantasy + Associates, an award-winning brand services agency with deep expertise in technology and entertainment, the network's unique model for content creation makes APEX the only network where artists and production partners can deliver their unfiltered creative vision, directly to their fans.

"Artists are some of the greatest storytellers," commented APEX founder Brandon Pankey. "I've envisioned a network where the next Power, A Star is Born, or Friday, could all coexist in one space for artists of all genres of music. APEX allows that vision to become a reality by offering a compelling mix of scripted and unscripted programming that uniquely positions the platform as one of the first artist-focused networks in the market."

The initial slate of original programming includes Help Wanted, a scripted comedy series from the minds of Executive Producers Bille Woodruff (Fox's Empire & Star) and Senita Brooks (Uncensored & Revolt's Revolt 2 Vote), Raedio Presents The Playback Executive Produced by Benoni Tagoe and Morgan Davis, Beyond the Music, a talk show hosted and Executive Produced by Marc Lamont Hill and directed by Stacey Muhammad (OWN's Queen Sugar, BET's First Wives Club), and APEX Studios original series Custom Fitted, Generally Speaking, How I'm Livin, and Ring Walk.

"Today's artists know that it's not just about producing a beautiful song or making a video -- technology and distribution platforms are key to making your creative mark on the world," said Will Campbell, CEO at Quantasy + Associates. "We're excited to partner with Brandon and the APEX team to help build one of the industry's first AVOD video networks that will help these artists monetize their creative expressions."

Additional creative and strategic partners include Live Nation Urban, Just A Rebel, recording artist Brianna Castro, and female-led music and entertainment company Femme It Forward.

The network is scheduled to launch Summer 2021. For more information about APEX, please visit https://www.watchapex.com .

About APEX

Artist Presented Experiences (APEX) provides fans with artist curated content presented by their favorite stars. The network's unique model pairs best in class content producers and studios with the world's most influential artists to fulfill their unfiltered creative vision.

About Quantasy

Quantasy is a fully integrated brand services agency that exists at the intersection of entertainment, advertising, technology and culture. With expertise that spans the four pillars of Advertising, Content, Influencers, and Platforms + Technology, Quantasy empowers brands to push culture forward. Founded in 2011 and based in Los Angeles, Q+A works with Fortune 500 companies, high-growth start-ups, civic leaders and global entrepreneurs. For additional information, please visit www.quantasy.com

SOURCE Artist Presented Experiences