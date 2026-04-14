Entertainment Host & Lifestyle Expert Josh McBride Launches New Podcast "The McBride Rewind" Featuring Iconic Voices of the 2000s/Late 1990s

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Television host and entertainment personality Josh McBride is officially stepping into the podcast space with the debut of The McBride Rewind, a nostalgic, interview-style show celebrating the icons, culture, and unforgettable moments of the early 2000s.

The weekly podcast will feature candid, in-depth conversations with some of the most recognizable names from the millennial era, including Whoopi Goldberg, Ja Rule, and Jodie Sweetin, among many others who helped define a generation.

Courtesy of The McBride Rewind

Designed as both a time capsule and a fresh take on pop culture storytelling, The McBride Rewind offers listeners a behind-the-scenes look at the rise of music, television, and celebrity culture during the early 2000s — all through the lens of someone who lived it in real time.

"These aren't just interviews — they're reunions," says McBride. "I grew up alongside these moments and these people. This show is about revisiting that era with honesty, humor, and perspective — and giving audiences access to stories they've never heard before."

Each episode blends nostalgia with relevance, diving into career-defining moments, personal growth, and the evolving entertainment landscape. From chart-topping artists to beloved television stars, McBride brings his signature conversational style and insider access to every episode.

Available on Apple Podcasts and Youtube.

About Josh McBride

Josh McBride is a nationally recognized television host, producer, and entertainment & lifestyle expert with nearly 15 years of on-air experience. He has appeared on major platforms including Today Show, Good Morning America, Wendy Williams, The Talk, and numerous local and national broadcast programs.

Known for his dynamic on-camera presence and deep industry relationships, McBride has interviewed some of the biggest names in entertainment.

More information can be found at themcbriderewind.com

About "The McBride Rewind"

The McBride Rewind is a weekly podcast that revisits the defining voices and moments of the early 2000s/late 1990s. Through candid interviews and nostalgic storytelling, the show serves as a backstage pass to the people and pop culture that shaped a generation.

Whether you grew up watching TGIF, listening to your iPod, or following the rise of early reality TV, The McBride Rewind delivers a fresh, insider perspective on the era that continues to influence today's entertainment landscape.

It's not just a throwback — it's a revival.

SOURCE The McBride Rewind