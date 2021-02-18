Entertainment Icon Snoop Dogg Announces National Distribution of His Very Own INDOGGO® Gin

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of a successful limited launch last Fall, Entertainment Icon and Hip-Hop legend Snoop Dogg has announced his INDOGGO® Gin is now available nationwide. INDOGGO®, crafted with a laid-back California style, is the ultimate remix of seven premium botanicals infused with all-natural strawberry flavor.

INDOGGO® was developed by the King of "Gin & Juice," in partnership with Keenan Towns and Marc Weisberg, Co-Founders of Trusted Spirits, and in partnership with Prestige Beverage Group. Most recently, Emmy nominated actor, host and producer Terrence 'J' Jenkins joined the team as the company's first creative director. Additionally, the gin has been recognized with a Double Gold for both Taste & Design from the 2020 Proof Awards.

"I am so proud and humbled by the response INDOGGO® has received since its introduction," said Snoop Dogg. "I knew that we had created a great tasting, smooth gin, but to see the response on social media, and get the stamp of approval from my friend Martha Stewart – I knew we had a winner!"

"The response and support from our partners and distributors has been incredible," added Weisberg. "To launch a new product is no small feat, and to have such significant consumer following and early acceptance, especially during a pandemic, is humbling and very much appreciated. We have received such great support from everyone involved to ensure our nationwide rollout is a success, and we are excited to bring INDOGGO® to consumers, across the country, who want to enjoy a little 'Gin and Juice'."

INDOGGO® is certified gluten free, distilled five times with seven premium botanicals and is infused with all-natural strawberry flavor with no added sugar. The gin is light on the juniper flavor and features orange, coriander and cassia botanicals for a taste of strawberry and citrus with a slightly sweet and fruity finish. The gin is great on the rocks, but Snoop Dogg and team have created some delicious cocktails that have been very popular since the rollout including:

Long Beach Lemonade

2 oz. INDOGGO® Gin

6 oz. Fresh Lemonade

Ice cubes

Lemon slices for garnish

Add INDOGGO and lemonade to a glass, stir to combine. Top with ice and lemon slices.

Strawberry Basil Gimlet

2 oz. INDOGGO® Gin

.75 oz. Lime Juice

.75 oz Honey Syrup (2 pt Honey:1pt water)

Basil

Combine all ingredients, shake and strain into a coupe glass. Top with soda water and garnish with strawberry or basil.

Available in 750ML and 50ML bottles with suggested retail pricing of $29.99 and $1.99, INDOGGO® is available at major nationwide retailers such as Total Wine and More, Walmart, Albertson's and Kroger. To find INDOGGO® in your local market, and a list of our signature cocktails, visit Indoggogin.com.

About Snoop Dogg

An Entertainment Icon, Snoop Dogg has reigned for more than two decades as an unparalleled force who has raised the bar as an entertainer and globally recognized innovator. Snoop defines entertainment history. An award-winning entertainer, Snoop Dogg has released 19 studio albums, sold over 40-million albums worldwide, reached No. 1 countless times on Billboard charts internationally and received 20 GRAMMY® nominations.

In addition to his extensive work in music, Snoop Dogg has made his mark in the television and film space. He currently has numerous partnership deals with major studios and networks, including TBS, Netflix, VH1 and more. His accolades include, an Emmy Award nomination for his role as Executive Producer and Co-host of VH1's hit show, Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner, Executive Producer of MTV's Mary + Jane, Executive Producer and Host of TNT's game show, Joker's Wild and Executive Producer of acclaimed Netflix's show, Coach Snoop.

About Prestige Beverage Group

Founded in 1974, Prestige Beverage Group is an industry leading importer and brand owner of award-winning wines and spirits from around the globe. Prestige's portfolio of 70-plus brands includes Windsor Canadian, Kinky Beverages, Risata Wines, Joia Spirit and INDOGGO Gin. From product conception and brand development, to packaging design and engaging marketing initiatives, Prestige continues to meet consumer preferences and anticipate industry trends. For more information about Prestige and its innovative brands, please visit www.prestigebevgroup.com.

About Trusted Spirits

Trusted Spirits, founded by Keenan Towns and Marc Weisberg, is the first and only beverage supplier which develops and markets wine and spirits brands, solely in partnership with highly relevant celebrity co-owners. The company is actively involved in product innovation, procurement, production, marketing and distribution of its various brands, and retains ownership and management of the underlying intellectual property for each brand. Visit us at trustedspirits.com to learn more.

