Entertainment Leaders Scott Paskoff and Amy S. Weber Join Folktellers

DETROIT and NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Folktellers LLC announced the addition of Scott Paskoff and Amy S. Weber, as Executive Producers for their exciting Excerpts from an Unknown Guidebook Series.

The Folktellers: Excerpts from an Unknown Guidebook Series Trailer Executive Producer - Scott Paskoff Executive Producer Amy S. Weber

A recognized entertainment leader, Mr. Paskoff has been creating and developing TV and film content since 1995. With a reputation for originality, Paskoff offers a unique blend of creativity, business acumen, managerial skills, and global-team building, that includes partnerships with Rodenberry Entertainment, and work on a variety of award-winning, live-action and animated series and films, including the 27 Club, Welcome Home and Worth.

Amy S. Weber, award-winning writer, director, and filmmaker has expanded her decades-long relationship with Folktellers, moving into the executive producer role with Paskoff. Together, Scott and Amy represents decades of entertainment prowess, further solidifying their existing relationship as executive producers across many active projects.

Mr. Paskoff stated, "It's exciting to be part of the Folktellers team as we solidify key relationships and expand into new entertainment markets. The Guidebook Series is set for rapid growth and expansion, and I'm happy to help move the ball forward."

Together, Weber and Paskoff will bring their wealth of knowledge, expertise, and contacts in the entertainment industry to help shape the Folktellers Universe, focusing on the production and launch of the Guidebook Series across entertainment platforms.

Folktellers Partner, Stephen Sadler noted, "It's incredible the depth of talent and industry expertise we've been able to attract to this property. Clearly, we've tapped into some powerful storytelling magic and now we have the right people on board to bring it to the world."

About Folktellers

Our vision is simple:

Stories can change the world and are meant to be shared.

Our mission is to create and promote storytelling experiences that encourage people to engage with stories across all types of entertainment media.

