Entertainment One Announces Premiere of New Animated Series Ricky Zoom on Nickelodeon

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents and children alike will have the opportunity to race off into the wheeling world of Ricky Zoom, the brand-new CGI-animated action-adventure series premiering Monday, Sept. 9, on Nickelodeon. Hailing from Entertainment One (eOne), the studio behind global phenomenon Peppa Pig and hit show PJ Masks, the new preschool series follows Ricky, a little red rescue bike, and his loyal Bike Buddies as they zoom around their Wheelford community helping others, trying out new stunts, and learning to stand on their own two wheels. Ricky Zoom, which consists of 26 half-hour episodes, will air weekdays at 12:30 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon.

In the series premiere, "Flat Out Awesome/Ricky's Rescue Coaching Badge," Loop gets a flat tire and Ricky and the Bike Buddies must work together to make sure he doesn't miss the Steel Awesome stunt show. Then, Ricky is eager to get his rescue badge.

Meet the Bike Buddies along for the ride:

Ricky Zoom – A little rescue bike that loves to go fast, Ricky is a loyal friend and natural leader of the Bike Buddies.

– A little rescue bike that loves to go fast, Ricky is a loyal friend and natural leader of the Bike Buddies. Loop Hoopla – An adventurous dirt bike with a happy-go-lucky attitude, Loop loves having fun and trying crazy new stunts.

– An adventurous dirt bike with a happy-go-lucky attitude, Loop loves having fun and trying crazy new stunts. Scootio Wizzbang – Scootio is bright, brainy and never afraid to speak her mind. She loves using her technical genius and gadgets to solve problems.

– Scootio is bright, brainy and never afraid to speak her mind. She loves using her technical genius and gadgets to solve problems. DJ Rumbler – DJ has a huge heart and would do anything for his friends. He also has a super toolbox and a robotic arm, so there is nothing he cannot build—or knock down.

Developed by Emmy Award-winning creator Alexander Bar and production house Frog Box, Ricky Zoom highlights the importance of friendship, resourcefulness, community and teamwork. Celebrating differences is one of many zoomtastic themes within the series.

The official Ricky Zoom app, Welcome to Wheelford, is available today for free on iOS and Android platforms. Featuring fun mini-games and interactive playgrounds for kids to zoom into adventure and explore the world of Wheelford, the app allows audiences the ability to engage with the Bike Buddies on and off the screen, in addition to active social channels.

For more information on Ricky Zoom, please visit the series website and get up to speed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Entertainment One

Entertainment One Ltd. (LSE: ETO) is a global independent studio that specializes in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sales of entertainment content. Entertainment One's diversified expertise spans across film, television and music production and sales, family programming, merchandising and licensing, and digital content. Through its global reach and expansive scale, powered by deep local market knowledge, Entertainment One delivers the best content to the world.

Entertainment One's robust network includes international feature film distribution company Sierra/Affinity; Amblin Partners with DreamWorks Studios, Participant Media, and Reliance Entertainment; Makeready with Brad Weston; unscripted television production companies Whizz Kid Entertainment and Renegade 83; live entertainment leaders Round Room Entertainment; world-class music labels Dualtone Music Group and Last Gang; innovative music platform Audio Network and award-winning emerging content and technology studio Secret Location.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 40th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com . Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIAB).

