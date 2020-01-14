Entertainment Partners Acquires SyncOnSet

BURBANK, Calif., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment Partners ("EP"), the leading global end-to-end provider of production workforce management and automated production management solutions to the entertainment industry, announced today that it has acquired SyncOnSet Technologies, creator of collaboration and productivity tools for the entertainment production community.

EP partners with clients by providing solutions that support clients' efficiency, productivity, compliance, and security and has pioneered digitization of the back-office processes of film and television production through its SmartStudio suite. SyncOnSet similarly has been streamlining on-set production workflows and tracking studio assets with game-changing cloud software and mobile technology, receiving a 2016 Primetime Engineering Emmy Award for its impact on the industry.

SyncOnSet's Asset Hub and Crew Tools technology have significantly evolved manual production processes from repetitive and time-consuming to efficient, time-saving and cost-saving workflows for crew and studio workers. "We are thrilled to welcome SyncOnSet to Entertainment Partners and the SmartStudio," stated Mark Goldstein, EP's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Their clear vision to replace production binders with collaborative, real-time technology with Crew Tools and to automate asset resolution tracking with Asset Hub fits perfectly with EP's vision. Both products have been widely embraced and will offer enhanced visibility to a wide range of crew and studio personnel. Together, this unification will deliver to our clients tomorrow's vision for the cloud-based, real-time production world today."

"The increasing complexity and scale of global collaboration on production require tighter integration across technology solutions," added Patrick Baca, EP's Chief Technology Officer. "SyncOnSet's emphasis on efficiency and security align perfectly with our commitment to our clients and will accelerate the vision of both companies. Integration of the SyncOnSet products into EP's SmartStudio will provide a streamlined experience for asset management and production finance that will enable our clients to have greater control and faster decision-making."

SyncOnSet Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Alexander LoVerde noted, "Our team is very excited to join Entertainment Partners and continue our mission to transform, simplify, and enhance production workflows. With the combined resources of EP, we will be able to better support our users and have an even greater impact on the industry. This is a great fit for our people and a true win for our mutual client base."

Terms of the deal, which closed on January 10th, 2020, were not made public.

About Entertainment Partners

Entertainment Partners (EP) is the global leader in entertainment payroll, workforce management, residuals, tax incentives, finance, and other integrated production management solutions with offices across the U.S. and Canada. Currently on a mission to digitize the paper-heavy back office processes of entertainment production, EP combines unparalleled expertise and innovative technology to enable its clients to produce the most cost-effective and efficient film, television, digital, and commercial projects. Its accounting systems and Movie Magic Budgeting and Scheduling programs have long been industry standards and its SmartStudio suite, comprised of SmartAccounting, SmartStart, SmartTime, Scenechronize, SmartHub, SmartResiduals, and SmartCards, is the first end-to-end integrated platform connecting the production community and providing new insights for better collaboration and decision making. Its renowned incentives teams assist and advise productions all around the world, and casting and payroll for background actors is handled through its legendary Central Casting division, a Hollywood icon since 1925.

About SyncOnSet Technologies

SyncOnSet Technologies is an Emmy Award-winning technology company that offers modern software solutions to TV and film productions and studios. For productions and crews, their suite of Crew and Studio Tools help optimize workflows and secure communication throughout a project. Creative departments use the Continuity and Budgeting production apps from pre-production through wrap, while production companies and studios utilize Asset Hub to track all physical assets across series, franchises, and warehouses, gaining insight and control over their content and data. SyncOnSet is trusted by thousands of TV series and films around the world. The Company is based in Los Angeles, California and Boston, Massachusetts USA.

