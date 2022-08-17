Entertainment Retail Industries Selects ToolsGroup to Improve Supply Chain Agility

ToolsGroup will help ERE increase supply chain agility, unify planning data and processes, sharpen forecast accuracy, and reduce holding costs while ensuring exceptional service

BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ToolsGroup , a global leader in AI-driven retail and supply chain planning and optimization software, has been selected by Entertainment Retail Enterprises (ERE) , a leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of customized retail products including apparel, accessories, and home goods. The partnership with ToolsGroup will help ERE increase supply chain agility, unify its planning data and processes, sharpen forecast accuracy, and reduce holding costs while ensuring exceptional service to customers.

ERE has over 20 years of experience, providing development and manufacturing of licensed and private label merchandise for some of the best known, iconic brands and retailers in the world, including Legendary Whitetails, Ford, Amazon, and Mars M&M's.

"With myriad style, size, and color options for apparel and seasonal lines, maintaining the right mix of inventory in the distribution network is crucial," said Tina Calvo, President of ERE. "ToolsGroup will help ERE be more agile, allowing us to continue to exceed customer expectations while making good use of working capital to support growth."

Equipped with ToolsGroup Service Optimizer 99+ (SO99+) demand planning and forecasting , inventory optimization , and replenishment , ERE can continue its current growth trajectory while optimizing inventory in its distribution network, bolstering the company against challenges like supply disruptions and constantly shifting demand trends.

"Companies that have the ability to automate intelligent decisions and continuously monitor changing demand patterns to adjust inventory planning and fulfillment in near-real time will continue to lead in their markets," said ToolsGroup Chief Revenue Officer David Barton. "We are proud to partner with market leaders like ERE who redesign their supply chains for resilience and agility in the face of protracted supplier lead times, warehouse capacity constraints, and ever-fluctuating demand."

About ERE

For over 20 years Entertainment Retail Enterprises has been the leading design and distribution company in destination retail, providing development and manufacturing of licensed and private label merchandise for some of the best known, iconic brands and retailers in the world. We partner with brands and retailers to design, develop and manufacture fresh, and exciting products in cohesive assortments. Our specialty is developing customized products featuring on-trend graphics & design, delivered across multiple channels with diverse fulfillment criteria. For more information about ERE, please visit http://ere-sri.com/.

About ToolsGroup

ToolsGroup is how organizations improve product availability while right-sizing inventory, no matter how complex their supply chain is or how much demand changes. In a world that rarely follows the rules, our retail and supply chain planning suite optimizes and automates supply chains from production to purchase, enabling manufacturers, distributors and retailers to be ready for anything. That's why global leaders like Absolut, BP and Harley-Davidson rely on us year after year. For more information, follow ToolsGroup on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, or visit www.toolsgroup.com.

PRESS CONTACT

Jennifer Randall

+1 218-341-1318

https://www.toolsgroup.com/

SOURCE ToolsGroup