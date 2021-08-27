Entertainment Robots Market from Industrial Machinery Sector to Accelerate at 12.21% CAGR during 2021-2025 | Hasbro Inc. and Mattel Inc. Emerge as Dominant Vendors | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The purpose of leisure and STEM literacy among consumers are some of the key factors influencing the market growth positively in the upcoming years. However, high initial investment and servicing costs for vendors might limit the market to grow.

The entertainment robots market report is segmented by product (robotic toys, educational robots, and robotic companion pets) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America). In terms of geography, 54% of the market's growth will originate from Europe. China and Germany will be the key revenue-generating economies for this market due to the rising popularity of artificial intelligence among consumers.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Hasbro Inc.

Mattel Inc.

HANSON ROBOTICS Ltd.

KUKA AG

Sony Group Corp.

LEGO System AS

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

