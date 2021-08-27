Entertainment Robots Market from Industrial Machinery Sector to Accelerate at 12.21% CAGR during 2021-2025 | Hasbro Inc. and Mattel Inc. Emerge as Dominant Vendors | Technavio
Aug 27, 2021, 18:10 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Entertainment Robots Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the entertainment robots market between 2021 and 2025 is 3,976.16 thousand units. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click Here.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The purpose of leisure and STEM literacy among consumers are some of the key factors influencing the market growth positively in the upcoming years. However, high initial investment and servicing costs for vendors might limit the market to grow.
To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!
The entertainment robots market report is segmented by product (robotic toys, educational robots, and robotic companion pets) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America). In terms of geography, 54% of the market's growth will originate from Europe. China and Germany will be the key revenue-generating economies for this market due to the rising popularity of artificial intelligence among consumers.
View our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.
Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- Hasbro Inc.
- Mattel Inc.
- HANSON ROBOTICS Ltd.
- KUKA AG
- Sony Group Corp.
- LEGO System AS
- To Gain Access about more Vendor Profiles with their Key Offerings available with Technavio, Click Here.
Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Collaborative Robots Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Exoskeleton Robots Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by End-user
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/entertainment-robots-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article