Entertainment Union Coalition On Governor Newsom's Announcement Of His Support For SB 485

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Entertainment Union Coalition has issued the following statement regarding Governor Newsom's stated support of SB 485 extending the California Film & Television Tax Credit Program to 2030:

"Today Governor Newsom gave the 163,000 women and men we represent who work in the California film and television industry a lifeline. With the announcement that he will sign SB 485 into law, extending the California Film & Television Tax Credit Program to 2030, Governor Newsom has assured a future where our members can continue to work at jobs they love, in the state they call home, and be present as members of their families and communities. We thank Governor Newsom for his longstanding support of working families, culminating in his announcement today. We thank the bill's author, Senator Portantino for his steadfast commitment to keeping this industry and those who work in it in California. We look forward to working with Go Biz Director Dee Dee Myers and the Administration to protect the jobs we have now and bring more of these good jobs home."

The Members of the Entertainment Union Coalition (EUC) are: California IATSE Council (CIC); Directors Guild of America, LiUNA! Local 724, SAG AFTRA, and Teamsters Local 399

