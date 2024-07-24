ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY CELEBRATES SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON FOR 16th YEAR, FEATURING STAR-STUDDED PANELS, LIMITED EDITION PRINT ISSUE, AND CLOSING NIGHT BASH IN PARTNERSHIP WITH PEACOCK

Plus: EW Hosts Hospitality Suite at Hard Rock Hotel and Closing Night Bash to Showcase Peacock's series "Those About to Die"

LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment Weekly (EW) will descend on San Diego Comic-Con 2024 for the sixteenth year with a fully stacked schedule: two star-studded panels; a photo and video studio; a limited edition San Diego Comic-Con print issue complimentary to attendees; and EW's legendary, exclusive closing night VIP bash.

EW's invite-only hospitality suite at the Hard Rock Hotel will serve as an oasis for talent throughout the convention. The lounge is a one-stop shop for TV and film stars attending Comic-Con to promote their upcoming projects. Complete with a video and photo studio, the space will allow casts and creators to participate in one-of-a-kind interviews, photoshoots, and content creation that will run exclusively on EW.com and EW's social channels.

"Just like the superheroes it celebrates, San Diego Comic-Con (and its devoted attendees) faced monumental challenges over the past few years: First, a global pandemic, then, a historic double-strike that wreaked havoc on 2023 programming," says Editor in Chief and General Manager Patrick Gomez. "But never count a superhero (or their fans) out. For the first time since 2019, it feels like Comic-Con is truly back in full force—we love a good comeback story."

In addition, EW is bringing back its complimentary limited edition San Diego Comic-Con issue featuring the cast of the highly anticipated film Borderlands on the cover and exclusive content inside, which is available only at San Diego Comic-Con via street teams. For more on the limited edition cover story go to EW.com .

EW also returns with its two popular panels—Brave Warriors and Bold School. See below for those details.

Friday, July 26:

Brave Warriors (12:45pm PT): They may be fighters on screen, but that doesn't mean they're not lovers (of the craft). Join Ismael Cruz Córdova, Jack Kesy, Ethan Peck, Lewis Tan, and Owen Teague as they discuss the thrill of playing iconic characters, the difference between their personas and real life, and the highs (and lows!) of their careers in Hollywood. Moderated by EW Editor in Chief Patrick Gomez, the panel will take place in Ballroom 20.

Saturday, July 27:

Bold School (3:30pm PT): In EW's Bold School series, power players in the entertainment industry share anecdotes about life lessons, how they found their voice, and how to pay it forward. Join a lively discussion among Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Alex Borstein, Claudia Doumit, Kate Mulgrew, and Sheryl Lee Ralph opening up about the power and privilege of taking on roles that redefine the rules and refuse to yield. Moderated by EW Senior Writer Maureen Lee Lenker, the panel will take place in Hall H.

Don't miss these conversations featuring EW writers and editors:

Thursday, July 25 | 10:30am | Room 24ABC

Don't Stick Me in a Box: Genre Mashup Edition

Moderator: Senior Writer Maureen Lee Lenker

Thursday, July 25 | 1:45pm | Room 6A

Unveiling the VFX Magic: 20th Century Studios' Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Moderator: EW Editorial Director Gerrad Hall

Saturday, July 27 | 12:30pm | Indigo Ballroom

ABC's Abbott Elementary Class in Session

Moderator: EW Editorial Director Gerrad Hall

Finally, no Comic-Con experience would be complete without EW's signature, invite-only closing night bash. The poolside fete, on Saturday, July 27th at FLOAT at the Hard Rock Hotel, is the party of the weekend. Peacock is the presenting partner for the event, which attracts the who's who of San Diego Comic-Con in a celebration of all things pop culture. This year's highly anticipated gathering will showcase Peacock's series Those About to Die.

ABOUT ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY

Dotdash Meredith's Entertainment Weekly (EW) is an all-access pass to Hollywood's most creative minds and most fascinating stars. Launched in 1990, EW is one of America's leading consumer brands in the entertainment category, with a combined audience of almost 28 million loyal, engaged fans. Each day, EW.com publishes a variety of features, news articles, TV episode recaps, original videos, film reviews, and photo galleries. With sharp insight, unparalleled access, and a trusted voice, EW keeps readers plugged into pop culture and the best in entertainment.

SOURCE Entertainment Weekly