Entertainment Weekly Introduces Brand Refresh Across Platforms

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment Weekly (EW) is introducing a brand refresh across all platforms, it was announced today by Mary Margaret, Editor-in-Chief. Readers can expect an improved content experience, expanded franchises and enhanced editorial features, which will include:

A refreshed homepage (EW.com) and magazine with new sections and experiences.

An expanded Cold Open featuring enterprise journalism about the industry, plus new features like The Look, highlighting the best beauty and fashion moments in entertainment, and beloved ones like The Location, a look at the places center stage in movies, TV, books, and music.

A new section called The Close Up, which is a destination for in-depth stories across entertainment and the industry

Intermission, a new permanent home for the Entertaining Weekly franchise and a food-fueled break of entertainment inspired treats and tips popular with readers and advertisers.

Raves & Reviews will house the critical takes and curation EW is known for, with renamed sections (Watch, Read, Listen, Play) to reflect the ways in which people consume content and the new things they consume (digital series, newsletters, podcasts, gaming).

The return of the back page column, now called End Credits, will feature today's brightest voices on topics that matter.

As part of EW's year-round, cross-platform coverage of awards, The Awardist content will be found in each issue, in a weekly dedicated newsletter and an ongoing video series and podcast. The content will be customized for the different milestones in the awards and consideration cycle.

Many of the brand enhancements are in response to research, data and feedback from readers and partners. "We've worked hard to give people more of what they love about Entertainment Weekly," said Mary Margaret. "Thanks to technology, the entertainment landscape continues to shift and we're excited to evolve along with it by giving our audiences new things that delight, inform, and entertain."

EW's continued investment in print is accompanied by a digital brand refresh, designed to deepen engagement with the brand's ever-expanding audience. EW.com's legacy franchises – What to Watch, The Awardist and Binge - will be featured up front and center. These franchises increased 180% average YoY across O&O, audio and social video. The brand's multi-channel growth strategy includes new audio and video programming, and the launch of newsletters and imminent paid products.

"EW has always sat at the unique intersection of superfans and industry insiders. Our new investments across audio, video, newsletter and other platforms powers this rich legacy forward for a new generation of fandoms," said Geneva S. Thomas, EW Digital General Manager. EW Digital Director Shana Naomi Krochmal continues: "I love when you love entertainment – whatever or whoever that you're obsessed with, we want you to find more of it at EW and everywhere you already are. I really think of what we do as wish fulfillment for fans, the ultimate front-row seat to all the ways we geek out trying to bring you the best inside information."

EW, the authority on entertainment, continues to help readers navigate what is worth their time while providing more of the personality, insight, enterprise and exclusives the brand is known for.

About Entertainment Weekly

Entertainment Weekly (EW) ( www.ew.com ) is your all-access pass to Hollywood's most creative minds and most fascinating stars. The magazine was launched in 1990 and is America's leading consumer publication in the entertainment category, with a guaranteed circulation rate base of 1.5 million and a combined audience of almost 28 million loyal, engaged fans. Each day, EW.com publishes a myriad of featured stories, news articles, TV-recaps, original videos, film reviews and photo galleries. EW is the first to know about the best in entertainment. With sharp insight, unparalleled access and a trusted voice, EW keeps readers plugged into pop culture. This is where the buzz begins.

