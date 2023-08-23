–The 21st Annual Unforgettable Gala to Take Place at the Beverly Hilton on December 16–

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Unforgettable Gala , also known as UNFO or "the Asian American Awards Show," is scheduled to return to the Beverly Hilton on Saturday, December 16, pending the status of the current Hollywood strikes by the Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild of America. Character Media stands in full support of the actors and writers on strike and is prepared to postpone its annual event to the first quarter of 2024, if necessary. This year's UNFO will mark 21 years of celebrating the biggest names in entertainment, arts and culture from the Asian and Pacific Islander community.

Entertainment's Biggest Night for Asians and Pacific Islanders Returns and Expands Internationally

"For more than 20 years, honoring API artists, especially writers and actors, has been and continues to be an essential part of Unforgettable," noted James Ryu, founder of UNFO and publisher of Character Media. "We stand united with those on the picket lines in their fight for representation, fairness and equity. While there has been immense progress for APIs in the last two decades, there is still room to grow for our community in this industry, both behind and in front of the camera."

To expand its international reach, UNFO will partner with AsiaLab, an entertainment company and film/content platform dedicated to creating "One Asia'' through collaborations with influential API stars around the world. UNFO plans to expand its awards categories to honor more international members of the community.

The annual gala, founded and produced by veteran media publishing company Character Media (formerly KoreAm Journal, Audrey Magazine and Kore Asian Media), attracts more than 700 attendees. Guests at the invitation-only event represent some of the most influential API-led brands and leaders in business, innovation, entertainment, arts and culture.

Last year, UNFO honored actors Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu and directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for their work on the blockbuster film "Everything Everywhere All at Once," kicking off a historic run through awards season. Olympic gold medalist in snowboarding Chloe Kim received the Pechanga Athlete on Another Level award and internet sensation Bretman Rock was named Digital Influencer. Other top honors went to "Pachinko" and "Turning Red" while the Community Impact award was presented to Jeremy Lin, and the Lexus Legacy award was presented to actor Steven Yeun for his acclaimed career in film and television.

Sponsorship inquiries, media requests or general questions about the 21st Unforgettable Gala may be directed to [email protected] . Details on UNFO, including its official event date, participants and performers, are updated on its official website www.unforgettablegala.com .

SOURCE Character Media