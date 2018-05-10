Entest Group, Inc. Declares Property Dividend of 3,000,000 Common Shares of Zander Therapeutics Inc.

(a) Holders of record of the outstanding common shares of ETNI as of the record date, which is May 30, 2018.

(b) Holders of record of the shares of any outstanding series of the preferred shares of ETNI as of the record date, which is May 30, 2018.

Shareholders of ETNI shall receive one (1) common share of Zander Therapeutics, Inc. for each 17 common and/or preferred shares of ETNI held as of the record date. The distribution of the 3,000,000 common shares of Zander Therapeutics, Inc. to the common and preferred shareholders of ETNI will occur on June 11, 2018 ("Distribution Date"). No fractional shares will be distributed. Where the distribution to the shareholder would result in a fractional share, that distribution will be rounded down to the nearest whole share amount.

About Zander Therapeutics Inc. and Entest Group Inc.:

Zander Therapeutics is a subsidiary of Entest Group Inc. (OTCPINK: ETNI), a publicly traded biotechnology company focused on veterinary medicine. The Company seeks to develop small molecule and immune stimulating therapies for veterinary applications.

Currently, the Company's major interest is in developing small molecule therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in animals, which include arthritis.

Zander Therapeutics Inc. is the exclusive licensee for veterinary applications of Regen BioPharma Inc.'s (OTCQB: RGBP) (OTCQB: RGBPP) intellectual property and technology relating to NR2F6. NR2F6 is a molecular switch known as an "orphan nuclear receptor," which controls genes associated with the immune response. Zander Therapeutics is solely focused on veterinary applications.

