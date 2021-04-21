ENTEXS Announces New Partnership With Hannibus

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ENTEXS, an engineering and technology company specializing in hands-free extraction solutions for the CBD and Cannabis markets, has announced a brand-new partnership with Hannibus, an emerging Hemp & Cannabis consultancy, headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Timely Union: Texas Hempire Market

ENTEXS' expansion into the Southwest region serves timely to the developing Texas Hempire, with over 1,150 producer licenses issued, 5,000+ acres of hemp in the ground, and over 15 million square feet of hemp in greenhouses - reported by Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller.

Partnership: Developing a Better Future for Our Farmers

Emil Bayan, Chief Operating Officer of ENTEXS, comments: "Our team at ENTEXS is always excited to collaborate with motivated companies who strive to improve business development in the industry. We see Hannibus as a great compliment to our vertical."

Hannibus Chief Sales Officer Cliff Cook comments: "ENTEXS's values align with what we at Hannibus believe to be true - serving customers world-class turnkey solutions along with top customer service.

"ENTEXS's new cutting-edge T-Free Remediation technology will be an industry game-changer, enabling customers to maximize their production efficiency and overall end-quality."

Tailored Extraction Solutions:

Together, ENTEXS and Hannibus are teaming up to deliver tailored, made in the USA, cannabis and hemp extraction solutions nationwide. These extraction solutions will reduce bottlenecks and problems faced in the traditional extraction process, offering a hands-free automated system that offers a proprietary process for T-free remediation. This 100% USDA Certified Organic process will enable extracts to meet far below THC 1% compliance, by remediating crude down to non-detect levels.

In addition, to complete systems, ENTEXS and Hannibus offer an extraction component catalog and support system customers with services such as:

Installation

Site Review

Field Verification

Permitting

Operation

Biomass

Processing Logistics and more.



More About ENTEXS and Hannibus:

ENTEXS provides first-in-class technology with custom in-house manufacturing to evolve constantly and develop machinery for the hemp and cannabis markets' needs. Its patent-pending technology is a hands-free, continuous-feed, closed-loop system with no winterization necessary that increases productivity, yields, and quality of each extraction at a high-capacity, industrial scale.

Hannibus: The Hannibus mission is to empower hemp and cannabis farmers, especially those from underserved communities, with the knowledge, products, and services they need most to succeed.

Hannibus is a boutique consultancy with a two-fold mission:

Firstly, to end predatory selling in the marketplace by matching farmer needs with quality and ethical solutions from its vetted and ethical product and service providers' community.

And, secondly, to offer education and value-added resources that lower barriers of entry in today's agriculture industry for farmers seeking the tools they need to build, grow, and scale operations.

For more information about product sales, partnership opportunities, and media inquiries, please contact:

ENTEXS

Sheree Carella

Email: [email protected]

Toll-Free: 888-960-ENTX

www.entexs.com

Team Hannibus

Syreeta Mitchell, PMP®

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 512- 646-1415

www.hannibus.com

