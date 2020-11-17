ENTEXS Hemp Extraction Technology Added by ArborVita8

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ENTEXS, a Sacramento-based manufacturer of hemp extraction equipment, has signed a sales agreement with ArborVita8 to build a customized MIDI extraction system for its Alabama processing facility. After a 12-month search, the team at ArborVita8 selected ENTEXS as its technology partner for its leading-edge technology as well as the synergistic goals of both companies.

ENTEXS Corporation

Serving cultivators and manufacturers on the Alabama/Georgia border, it was important to the Southeast's largest processor to outfit its 75,000 square foot facility with the best technology. The team evaluated all forms of extraction including coldwater, CO 2 , and ethanol as well as any vendor they learned about. They were most impressed with the environmentally friendly MIDI and its limited human interaction operation, so they could be confident their final product would be free from contaminants and human error.

"In the hemp business, it is vital to conduct yourself professionally, and we were looking for more than just a technology. We wanted a partner with a shared vision to grow with us," says Jason Sirotin, CEO of ArborVita8. "We are so excited about the potential that we already have the footprint mapped for our second system."

ENTEXS introduced its first hands-free, continuous-feed extraction system, the MIDI, to the industry early this summer to improve efficiency and quality of hemp processing for cultivators and processors. Unlike other extraction technologies, the ENTEXS systems do not require the additional step of rotovaping, thereby reducing labor costs.

"We couldn't be prouder to call ArborVita8 a partner," comments ENTEXS CEO, Ali Rashid. "As leaders in the industry, it's companies and teams like it who will make a difference. We are looking forward to what the future holds."

The MIDI system is one of several models offered by ENTEXS and is being configured now to ArborVita8's specifications. The system is scheduled to be installed in mid-December.

About ENTEXS

ENTEXS provides first-in-class technology with custom in-house manufacturing for the hemp and cannabis markets' needs. Its patent-pending technology is a hands-free, continuous-feed, closed-loop system with no winterization necessary that increases productivity, yields and quality at a high capacity, industrial scale. In addition, ENTEXS offers an extraction component catalog and supports customers with services such as installation, site review, field verification, permitting, operation and more.

For ENTEXS

Media Relations

(888) 960-ENTX

(888) 960-3689

[email protected]

About Arbor Vita8

We were smart people who have been in business for decades. Arbor Vita8 was born out of the need to resolve bottlenecks, and it's why we decided to go big. The best dryers. The best extractors. A beautiful, clean, 75,000-sq-ft building on the border of Georgia and Alabama, built to make the industry better and help make our farmers' and manufacturers' businesses better. Our goal is to help people avoid the pitfalls we had in our farming days and use our in-house hemp cultivation and processing experts to grow your business. Learn more about Arbor Vita8 - www.arborvita8.com

For ArborVita8

Media Relations

(800) 458-3207

[email protected]

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

ENTEXS Partners

ENTEXS Extraction Technology

SOURCE ENTEXS Corporation