ENTEXS Introduces Patent-Pending, Continuous and Fully Automated Extraction Equipment to Hemp Industry

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ENTEXS, a Sacramento-based manufacturer of hemp extraction equipment, announced today the launch of its patent-pending, closed-loop extraction technology for growers and processors to reduce overhead costs while they increase productivity and efficiency. The timing of this launch is important as growers prioritize alternative ways to profit from surplus biomass and processors seek reliable equipment to match demand.

ENTEXS, the future of extraction technology: highlighting its MIDI system, which processes upwards of 4,500 lbs of biomass per day.

The patent-pending process differs from existing extraction equipment as ENTEXS is a closed-loop system that allows for the continuous feed of biomass to full-spectrum crude or distillate at industrial capacity (up to 10 tons daily). This approach removes many complications and setbacks caused by retrofitting subsets of processes from various manufacturers. Features of the system include a hands-free interface that eliminates loss caused by human interaction, cloud networking for data monitoring, and cryo-temperatures that remove the need for winterization. All of these advancements reduce product loss and increase available product.

"The hemp industry is constantly changing, but what remains the same is the need to reduce loss and increase efficiency in the extraction process. We developed ENTEXS in response to what extractors and growers need," says CEO Ali Rashid of why the company developed this technology.

In addition to its standalone systems, ENTEXS offers high-throughput Mobile Systems that are configured for quick deployment and straight-to-farm extraction. Utilizing a mobile platform and off-grid utilities, the costs of storing biomass as well as the logistics and risks of transporting biomass are eliminated.

The ENTEXS extraction technology is available now.

About ENTEXS

ENTEXS provides first-in-class technology with custom in-house manufacturing to evolve constantly and develop machinery for the hemp and cannabis markets' needs. Its patent-pending technology is a hands-free, continuous-feed, closed-loop system with no winterization necessary and accessible via cloud network raises the productivity, yields and quality of each extraction at high capacity, industrial scale. In addition to its complete systems, ENTEXS offers an extraction component catalog and supports system customers with services such as installation, site review, field verification, permitting, operation and more.

