Enthusiastic Moutai Fans Waiting in Tanzania's Airport for Moutai Delegation Demonstrate the Charm of Moutai Brand

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 7, local time, as the flight of the Moutai delegation landed slowly at an airport in Tanzania's former capital, Dar es Salaam, the curtain of "Moutai Culture, Guizhou Charm and 'Belt and Road' Brand Promotion Event in Tanzania" and Series Visits to Chinese Embassies and Consulates in Foreign Countries was officially raised.

Led by Wang Yan, member and Deputy Secretary of Party Committee of Kweichow Moutai Group, the Moutai Culture delegation set foot in Africa again. Following the ancient Silk Road for trade and cultural exchanges between Asia and Africa, the delegation hopes to write a new chapter for China-Africa friendship along the Silk Road in the new era.

Local fans wearing Moutai T-shirts and holding Moutai symbols and pickup banners waited at the airport and gave the delegation an enthusiastic reception. Their broad smiles demonstrate their expectation for Moutai delegation and their love for the Moutai brand.

Infected by the local fans' enthusiasm, members of the Moutai delegation warmly waved to them and shook hands or took photos with them to express their gratitude to Moutai fans. This activity is another of Kweichow Moutai Group's effort to enhance the visibility of Moutai culture's going global, promote the natural landscape and rapid development of Moutai's place of origin Guizhou, showcase the sense of responsibility of Chinese national enterprises, and further the branding of Moutai on the global level. With the implementation of the series of activities, the awareness, influence and reputation of Moutai brand will be taken to a much higher level, so as to help Moutai strengthen its presence in African markets and promote the visibility of Chinese national brands among African people.

