Entire Two-Volume Mueller Report Now Available as Just ONE Page: New Poster Released by ExaTextPosters.com

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ExaTextPosters.com (https://www.exatextposters.com/) recently released its newest product, a full-sized poster that features all printed text from the two-volume Mueller Report. Focusing on the official findings of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into obstruction of justice and Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 United States presidential election, the poster contains over one million characters of text on just one page. An important historical document, the Mueller Report poster is available for purchase both at Amazon and directly from ExaTextPosters.

"This epic content has already become an iconic and important historical document," said Clifford Spielman. "We routinely print literature and math posters based on the greatest known writers and mathematical concepts: Digits of Pi or Shakespeare, etc. But the Mueller Report content was an opportunity too important to pass up. This unique poster makes the political gift of a lifetime, especially for historians, politicians and fans of political memorabilia. Hang it on your wall as a reminder that you were there to witness American history in action."

Features of "The Entire Mueller Report Poster" include:

Complete Mueller Report: Recently released material from the Attorney General, with the entire content of both volumes one and two of the Mueller report represented on the poster. Totaling over one million characters and 448 pages, the full-text is displayed at less than two-point font size. Volume one investigates possible Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, while volume two investigates possible obstruction of justice.

Precisely Transferred to Poster: Transferred accurately from the exact report released by the Department of Justice, the poster includes the same redactions as the original report released to the public.

Tiny but Crisp Printing: The report text is printed black on a white background. The center image and descriptive text are red and blue, with report content readable underneath. Though the print is very tiny, it is incredibly crisp and includes all of the bold and italic formatting from the original Justice Department report.

Professionally Printed / Easy to Frame: Each poster is professionally printed on high-quality poster stock and is suitable for framing by a professional or yourself, by easily purchasing a 13 x 26 frame.

Landscape or Portrait Available: Available in either a 13 by 26-inch portrait orientation or 26 by 13-inch landscape version.

Magnifier Available: Without strong magnification with at least 30-times magnification power, the poster is difficult to read. Magnifiers are either optionally available or already included with the poster, depending on where being purchased.

View and purchase "The Entire Mueller Report Poster" on Amazon or directly from ExaTextPosters.

About ExaTextPosters.com, DBA of Badalon Media Corp.

ExaTextPosters creates poster representations that feature vast content of important or popular material in very small font sizes. And when they say small, they mean really small: Many posters feature millions of characters and digits per page. Poster content is always printed very tiny, though the titles of the posters are printed at standard size. From the complete works of William Shakespeare or the Hindu Yazur Veda, to the Golden Ratio or a poster that features 10 million teeny tiny digits of the mathematical constant Pi, all posters are faithful renderings of their original source material. Explore many other fun gift posters at: www.ExaTextPosters.com.

Media Contact:

Clifford Spielman, President

505-333-4363

218638@email4pr.com

SOURCE ExaTextPosters.com

