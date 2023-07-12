Entitle Appoints Sales Leader Stephen Wadsworth as VP

News provided by

Entitle

12 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Entitle, a well-funded cybersecurity startup specializing in cloud permissions management, is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Wadsworth as its new Vice President of Sales. With a rich history of success in building high-performing teams and a deep understanding of the cybersecurity landscape, Wadsworth's addition to the Entitle team signals a new phase of growth and innovation for the company.

Continue Reading
Stephen Wadsworth, Entitle VP of Sales
Stephen Wadsworth, Entitle VP of Sales

Wadsworth's journey to Entitle has been marked by his passion for working in fast-paced environments devoid of politics. Having already contributed his expertise to four previous startups, including Veracode, Threat Stack, Luminate, Banyan, and Cyolo, Wadsworth brings with him a wealth of experience and industry insights.

"Joining Entitle is a natural fit for me," said Wadsworth. "Startups have always been my playground, where ego is left at the door and the customer is the focal point of everything we do. I am energized by the Israeli 'Balagan' and the fast-paced nature of the Israeli tech startup scene, which I find unmatched anywhere else in the world."

Wadsworth's decision to join Entitle was driven by his firm belief that the future of identity and access management lies with cloud-intensive solutions. Recognizing the world's inevitable shift away from managing on-premises data centers, Wadsworth emphasizes Entitle's focus on addressing this need aligns perfectly with the trajectory of the IT landscape.

"What attracted me to Entitle is the clarity of its purpose and the urgency of the problem it solves," added Wadsworth. "Not addressing this challenge has significant business, security, and compliance implications. Moreover, the energy of the Entitle team, combined with their strong start, convinced me this is a company destined for success."

Entitle's CEO, Ron Nissim, stated "We are delighted to welcome Stephen to the Entitle family. His extensive experience, passion for customer-centricity, and remarkable track record in driving growth make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team."

With Stephen now leading the sales team, Entitle is poised to make significant strides in cloud permissions management and solidify its position as a critical player in the cybersecurity industry.

About Entitle:
Entitle delivers a Cloud Permission Management platform that enables cybersecurity teams to control access IaaS/SaaS without friction. Its self-service capability automates access provisioning and establishes governance across complex, dynamic, and multi-cloud environments. The company serves numerous high-growth customers including AppsFlyer, Noname, Bloomreach, Honeybook, At-bay, and BigID.

Media inquiries contact:
Dean Pe'er
Entitle
[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2151662/Entitle_VP_Sales.jpg

SOURCE Entitle

Also from this source

Entitle Names Former Leader at Ping Identity, Ran Ne'man, as VP of Product

Entitle Launches With $15M in Seed Funding to Bake Security Into Permissions Management

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.