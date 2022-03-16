ENTITY Academy Acquires AI-enabled Speech Analytics Software Company SpeakPulse

Interview Preparation Technology Helps Students Prepare for Job Interviews;

AI-Driven "Mock Interviews" Give Users Competitive Edge

LAS VEGAS, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ENTITY Academy, a leading female-focused EdTech platform providing unique wraparound educational experiences to prepare women for the 21st-century workforce, has announced the acquisition of SpeakPulse, an interview preparation technology software that will help students prepare for job interviews. The tool will be exclusively available via Entity Academy starting today.

SpeakPulse, the sixth tool added to ENTITY's core wraparound services, is an AI-enabled speech analytics software that helps learners and job seekers improve their fluency, communication skills, interview performance and overall confidence. Features include:

Randomized interview prompts with the ability to record and playback 30-60 second soundbites

Analysis, scoring and ranking of speech patterns (redundancy, stutters, stumbles), usage of filler words, quality of articulation and pronunciation, and speech rates

Option to accelerate progress by meeting 1:1 with a certified career coach

The application uses pattern-matching techniques to identify patterns of speech that reflect speaker confidence and fluency. By simulating an interview setting, users prepare to answer real-world questions and 85% have shown increased confidence levels.

"Our mission at ENTITY is to provide women with a wraparound education experience that prepares them for the future workforce and maximizes their ROI," said Jennifer Schwab, Founder and CEO of ENTITY. "The acquisition of SpeakPulse will help us further our goal of closing the skills, confidence and wage gaps that disproportionately impact women. The AI-driven mock interview is another exclusive ENTITY tool that gives our students a competitive edge."

ENTITY acquired the SpeakPulse technology from its founder, Clayton Terris, former VP of Revenue at SV Academy and Head of Partnerships at Thinkful.

"We found a great partner in ENTITY and we feel good about passing the keys to them," says founder Clayton Terris. "SpeakPulse will enhance the user experience and add a layer of analytics to the interview prep component of the student lifecycle."

About ENTITY Academy

Established in 2016, ENTITY is a one stop shop for women to upskill so they are relevant for the future workforce. ENTITY Academy's four-pillar methodology helps women navigate the rapidly changing career landscape, this includes: real-world hard skills; soft skills & leadership training; high touch mentorship; and assistance with job placement. Through its unique offering, ENTITY Academy strives to directly impact closing the gender pay gap by training, mentoring and placing women in 21st century careers. Learn more about ENTITY Academy at https://www.entityacademy.com

About SpeakPulse

SpeakPulse is an AI-enabled interview preparation technology that helps job seekers hone their interview skills. Since its founding, SpeakPulse has enabled job seekers to level up, improve their confidence, and fix weak spots in their speech delivery. SpeakPulse is available exclusively to Entity Academy students. Learn more about SpeakPulse at: https://speakpulse.com/about/

