Entity Academy Secures $10M in Tuition Financing to Help Women Break Into Digital Marketing Careers

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entity Academy, a female-focused Edtech company that offers training in digital marketing, data science and other future focused skills, today announced closing $10M in financing to expand its Income Share Agreement program. The new capital will allow Entity Academy to increase access into its Writer's Collective Digital Marketing program by helping females of all ages achieve their professional potential through an outcomes-aligned form of education finance.

"Our holistic approach to female-focused professional training and mentoring has proven to be a clear market differentiator, particularly as the higher education system undergoes tremendous change," said Jennifer Schwab Wangers, Entity Academy's CEO. "This investment will provide access and tuition assistance for more women to achieve the critical skills they need. Offering Income Share Agreements demonstrates our definitive commitment to the outcomes of our students, by removing upfront cost barriers and increasing access to the program."

Entity Academy has partnered with Leif, the full-service Income Share Agreement Management Platform, to launch and manage the program. "Leif's best-in-class technology and expertise enables us to efficiently launch our ISA program, allowing us to focus on maintaining our high-quality learning and mentorship experience. We believe the sky is the limit for what we can accomplish with this program and partnership."

"Entity Academy has a proven track record of demonstrating program efficacy and upward career mobility for women entering the modern workforce," said Jeff Groeber, Leif's CEO. "Leif is thrilled to help scale Entity Academy's impact with ISAs and provide access to more students interested in its digital marketing program."

About Entity Academy:

Established in 2016, Entity Academy is disrupting traditional education models by taking a student-led approach that supports women from education through career trajectory. Entity Academy's four-pillar methodology equips women of all ages with skills and experience needed in the rapidly changing career landscape, including: real-world hard skills; soft skills & leadership training; high touch mentorship; and assistance with job placement. Through its unique offering, Entity Academy strives to directly impact closing the gender pay gap by training, mentoring, and placing women in 21st century careers. https://www.entityacademy.com/

About Leif:

Leif is a technology company dedicated to increasing access to quality and affordable education. The company has developed an end-to-end platform that enables the design, origination, and program management of Income Share Agreement programs. As the infrastructure layer that powers the Income Share Agreement ecosystem, Leif partners with schools to provide students with an outcomes-aligned form of education finance. http://leif.org

