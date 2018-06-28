ENTITY Announces Love Yourself, a One-Day Summit for NextGen Women Focused on Self-Care, Body Positivity, Mental Health and Gratitude

From 9:30 AM to 6:30 PM summit-goers will discover that self-care isn't selfish, but in fact necessary, at this one-of-a-kind interactive experience featuring recording artist and actress Alyson Stoner, model and body-positivity activist Hunter McGrady, wellness influencer Emily Hayden, confidence creator Heather Monahan, mental health speaker and entrepreneur Ione Butler, Jennifer Yen, Alessandra Conti and more. Further highlights include guided meditation, panels, beauty bars, a kombucha bar, a networking happy hour, gift bags, tarot readings, Instagrammable experiences and a puppy corner filled with adoptable rescue dogs from Wags and Walks.

The day is meant to be interactive, exploratory and inspirational at a time when NextGen women are more overwhelmed than ever.

"We know that more than half of NextGen women believe stress and anxiety negatively impact their personal wellness, women in their 20s are two times as likely to be depressed as men and more than 60% say low self-confidence is a daily challenge they face," says CEO and founder Jennifer Schwab.

"ENTITY is here to let them know we care, we're listening and we want to help. We've put together a lineup of experiences and speakers that address depression, anxiety, body image and confidence head on. We want our readers and attendees to know that self-care isn't selfish. They have an entire network of women looking to lift them up and propel them forward in both their personal and professional lives. This one-day summit is the first of many to come," says Schwab.

Additionally, the summit will feature 20+ vendors, food trucks, networking, photo ops, art installations and gift bags valued at over $350. Sponsors include S'Well, Daysy, Therabox, Thrive Market, Health-Ade Kombucha, Pressed Juicery, Purlisse, Erva Mate Blends, Wandering Bear Coffee, FAIR Vodka, Sprinkles, Incendio Beauty and Hustle N' Dough.

It will all take place inside ENTITY's Los Angeles headquarters, which ironically used to be home to the Knights of Pythias, an all-male secret society -- and is now the epicenter of female empowerment.

For more information on ENTITY's Love Yourself Summit, and to purchase tickets, please click here.

About ENTITY

ENTITY is an experiential media company focused on mentorship, which seeks to equip NextGen women with the professional and personal skills they need to succeed. Through one-of-a-kind events, highly-curated experiences and popular digital platforms, ENTITY connects brands with ambitious, motivated, young women who will be the leaders of tomorrow.

In addition to reaching 16 million women per month with over 4.4 million engagements per month, ENTITY hosts a highly-curated women's mentorship program that includes deep digital marketing studies, a robust leadership curriculum, a speaker series and fun activities.

