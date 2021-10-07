Entopsis Exploring Strategic Alternatives for its OpsisDx™ Platform

MEDLEY, Fla., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entopsis, Inc., the developer of an unbiased approach to diagnostics using bio-molecular signatures with a focus on oncology, today announced that it has engaged Berkery Noyes & Co. as its financial advisor to assist the company in pursuing strategic alternatives for their OpsisDxTM platform.

OpsisDxTM is a urine-based technology platform that shifts the focus away from conventional RNA and DNA approaches, offering a highly sensitive and specific diagnostic test for the detection of early-stage cancers. Its IP-protected platform detects urine chemical signatures via a proprietary array, achieving clinically significant results through its proprietary machine learning algorithms. Validation studies on OpsisDxTM have initially focused on detecting early-stage cancers, and the platform has now expanded to detecting multiple other diseases in a highly scalable fashion.

"Now is the time to launch OpsisDxTM. There's greater acceptance of multi-disease testing platforms from a scientific, regulatory and business perspective; the industry as a whole has crossed the tipping point," said Obdulio Piloto, CEO of Entopsis Inc. "We are seeking an established partner who shares our vision of empowering people with actionable, low costs and accurate healthcare information with an eye towards the long-term interests of Entopsis."

Please direct all inquiries to Lou Grecco ([email protected]) and Steven Quinn ([email protected]) at Berkery Noyes & Co.

SOURCE Berkery, Noyes & Co.