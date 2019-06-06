Entoro Capital and Unicorns Exchange Announce Strategic Partnership

HOUSTON, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entoro Capital (Entoro) and Unicorns Exchange today announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership to offer secondary sales of highly desired companies to accredited investors and QIBs on Entoro's OfferBoard®. Entoro will use its proprietary platform as a marketplace for online private securities syndication. OfferBoard® offers faster and more efficient means for investors to access deal flow and make direct investments in late-round investment opportunities. The new marketplace is attractive for Family Offices, Endowments, Foundations, Pension Plans, and other Institutional investment groups seeking pre-IPO and established secondary Issuers.

Traditional or Digital Securities:

By utilizing blockchain technology, buyers will have the option to receive the shares as Traditional Securities or Digital Securities in a regulated securities environment. If buyers select to receive digital securities, the shares are digitized in an SPV. This effort democratizes global access to Pre-IPO companies in order to lower the barrier to entry for investing.

Entoro is offering investors to acquire positions in WeWork, DiDi, Ripple, Kraken, Grab, and PayTM. Currently the cumulative available stock for sale in twenty companies exceeds $500 million. The blocks of private secondary sales are uniquely positioned by interests from the sellers to liquidate their holdings creating attractive buy-side demand at scale.

"In today's ecosystem, where more companies are choosing to stay private for longer periods, shareholders have to wait longer to liquidate their shares. On the other hand, the significant valuation increase that occurs prior to an IPO or exit is not accessible to traditional investors," said Idan Miller, Founder of Unicorns Exchange. "The goal is to allow investors to join the scale-up valuation ride by investing in shares of these pre-IPO companies prior to their liquidity event."

"We believe this is an excellent addition for Entoro because it greater diversifies the offerings on our offering platform, OfferBoard®, and attracts a larger variety of investors. OfferBoard® already has oil and gas deals and tech-company offerings for preferred equity and convertible notes." said James C. Row, Managing Partner of Entoro Capital. "Adding shares of Pre-IPO companies with the option to digitize them on a blockchain furthers Entoro's agenda as a leader in the financial and blockchain ecosystem."

About Entoro Capital

Entoro Capital is an investment bank and advisory group for traditional and digital securities. Entoro uses its proprietary online private securities syndication platform OfferBoard® for accredited investors to analyze and review projects and opportunities. Entoro's strength is in bringing highly vetted projects to investors globally, with maximum efficiency, end-to-end security, and with seamless execution, delivering total confidence in each investment. Our investment platform combined with blockchain technology provides issuers and investors access, flexibility and transparency throughout the investment process. Securities are offered through Entoro Securities, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

About Unicorns Exchange

Unicorns Exchange introduces the world's first white label marketplace solution for private equity Pre-IPO secondary activities. The platform enables all ecosystem players to share deal flow with each other using its smart permissions system, and thus improves dramatically the efficiency of the matchmaking process between buyers and sellers. By connecting a major part of the ecosystem players, Unicorns Exchange creates the largest database for Pre-IPO secondary transactions.

