Entoro Capital Announces Strategic Relationship with FLX Distribution

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entoro Capital (Entoro), a technology-enabled global investment bank, announced today that it has entered into a strategic relationship with FLX Distribution (FLX), the first technology platform bringing together asset managers, distribution professionals, wealth managers, and advisors, for FLX to exclusively offer Entoro's private securities platform OfferBoard under the FLX brand.

OfferBoard, Entoro's high-tech investor portal, provides flexibility, convenience, and transparency for investors while increasing engagement and streamlining the entire investment process for traditional and digital securities transactions. OfferBoard allows the centralization and channeling of accredited and qualified Investors to review investment criteria of unique direct alternative investments. OfferBoard will provide investors the opportunity to invest in quality Regulation D, A, and CF projects from global Issuers in all industry sectors, equity or debt, with a high confidence of execution and standardization.

FLX Distribution is the recent winner of the 2020 Money Management Institute/Barrons Disruption Award that will "fundamentally alter the future delivery of advisory solutions." FLX provides its membership access, education, data, and comprehensive financial services distribution solutions.

Through the OfferBoard platform, FLX seeks to provide flexible distribution solutions aligning the interest of asset managers, distribution professionals, wealth managers and financial advisors. OfferBoard's cloud-based applications and automated data workflows will provide FLX members with instant access to data and collaboration tools in a centralized location to enable faster and more informed decision making.

"FLX's comprehensive platform of proven distribution solutions takes its next step with the introduction of FLX Capital Markets," said Brian Moran, FLX Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "As a part of this solution, we are excited to partner with Entoro. Its OfferBoard technology will provide FLX with another resource to enhance its capabilities to create a positive advisor and asset manager engagement experience."

"We are excited to partner with FLX Distribution and provide its members with a comprehensive technology solution for private securities. With OfferBoard's technology and FLX Distribution's network, we will work together to seamlessly connect Issuers looking to raise capital with private securities Investors" said James C. Row, Founder and Managing Partner of Entoro Capital.

About Entoro Capital

Entoro Capital is an investment bank and advisory group for traditional and digital securities. Entoro offers a range of comprehensive placement and capital raising solutions for businesses interested in reaching Family Offices, Foundations, Endowments, Institutional and direct investors for funding. The Entoro team's strength is in bringing highly vetted projects to Investors globally, with maximum efficiency, end-to-end security, and seamless execution, delivering total confidence in each investment. Additionally, Entoro Wealth, LLC ("First Digital RIA") and Clear Rating, LLC (company valuation and securities ratings) are affiliated entities. Securities offered through Entoro Securities, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Learn more about Entoro Capital, visit www.entoro.com or email [email protected].

About FLX Distribution

Launched in December 2019, FLX Distribution is a financial technology company focused on asset management distribution. Our vision is to be the premier, cost effective, and flexible distribution solution for asset managers to effectively access and engage with experienced and proven distribution professionals.

The FLX Distribution technology platform simultaneously empowers asset managers and distribution professionals to drive results and retain optionality. Powered by a combination of proprietary tech developments and a stack of leading software providers, we have created a seamless exchange for sharing information and intellectual capital.

The FLX platform allows asset managers to create and track objectives, while distribution professionals gain access to the information and insights that drive advisor engagement. We are focused on understanding an asset manager's existing business plans, current distribution capabilities, historical intermediary experience, investment capabilities, and sales and marketing goals to deliver a comprehensive distribution solution. Learn more about FLX Distribution, visit www.flxdst.com or email Thomas Walek [email protected] .

