Entoro Capital Announces the First NFT Security Offering

HOUSTON, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entoro Capital, LLC (Entoro), a leading investment bank for alternative investments and assets, in conjunction with Valhil Capital, LLC (Valhil), the underwriter, announce the first non-fungible tokens (NFT) issued as a security under the Reg. D 506(c) offering exemption. The offer to Accredited Investors will conclude on Friday, October 8, 2021, in Austin Texas at the Texas Blockchain Summit VIP dinner.

The marketing and sale of the limited edition NFTs will be by competitive sale contemporaneously with the creation of the original painting. Nine (9) of the ten (10) NFTs to be minted will be sold online through Entoro's proprietary securities offering platform, OfferBoard®. There is a consolidation option to the offering that allows interested Investors to compete to purchase all the NFTs being offered, and obtain a right to purchase the original physical work of art. Cuban born artist Rolando Diaz will create a painting live during the conference based on the theme "Sailing to the Moon" with the NFT name of "Buen Viaje," or "good voyage."

"Given the trend toward regulation for numerous digital instruments, assets and potentially NFTs, we felt as a regulated organization it was an opportunity to get ahead of the competition and be a leader in NFT securities offerings," stated James C. Row, Founder and Managing Partner of Entoro. "With the leadership from the Valhil Capital team, it was a perfect time, event, and artist to create the first NFT issued as a compliant security."

Post sale, a high-resolution photo of the painting will be created, as well as an animated 3D video to be digitally delivered to Investors. Interested Accredited Investors can obtain information about the offering and details of the sale process at https://nft.offerboard.com on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, after 9:00 am CT.

About Entoro:

Entoro Capital is an investment bank and advisory group for traditional and digital securities. Entoro offers a range of comprehensive placement and capital raising solutions for businesses interested in reaching Family Offices, Foundations, Endowments, Institutional and direct Investors for funding. The Entoro team's strength is in bringing highly vetted projects to Investors globally, with maximum efficiency, end-to-end security, and seamless execution, delivering total confidence in each investment. Additionally, Entoro Investments, LLC ("First Digital RIA"), Clear Rating, LLC (company valuation and securities ratings) are affiliated entities. Securities offered through Entoro Securities, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Learn more about Entoro Capital, visit www.entoro.com or email [email protected].

Media Contact:

Entoro Capital

Stephen Spencer

[email protected]

SOURCE Entoro Capital

Related Links

http://www.entoro.com

