Entoro Capital Announces the Launch of Entoro A&D Xpress™

HOUSTON, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entoro Capital (Entoro) today announced the launch of a low cost, performance-based energy asset sales platform for the sale of upstream assets and minerals. The new service, Entoro A&D Xpress, will broker energy assets through a global distribution network on Entoro's proprietary securities platform, OfferBoard®. A&D Xpress will offer three levels of service with a focus towards negotiated-by-seller transactions for the lowest cost to sellers.

Entoro A&D Xpress™ provides:

Lower Cost – estimated to be 30% to 60% lower than market rates; Superior Distribution – global reach with unparalleled access to traditional energy investors, international and domestic buyers, Family Offices, and RIAs; Enhanced Speed – OfferBoard allows seller to get to market faster with better technology; Better Terms – rapid sales time periods and shorter tails; and New Valuation Software – Entoro has teamed up with Lower 48 Analytics to provide the newest and superior upstream valuation software for buyers and sellers during the sales process

The primary targets for A&D Xpress™ are A&D projects between $10-$100 million and minerals transactions above $100,000. Depending on the level of service, sellers can select from self-directed to full service.

"In this cost-conscious market, we will offer our distribution channels to sellers that have the ability to technically frame and sell their assets but lack the systems or distribution capabilities to market effectively," said James C. Row, Entoro Managing Partner. "We believe this product will be well received in the middle market."

Entoro's distribution channels expand past the traditional energy buyers into new institutions, Family Offices and RIAs around the world. "In a market like A&D a seller wants to have their project seen by the largest buying audience possible," said Christopher George, Entoro Managing Director. "Access to a new pool of capital, such as Family Offices and direct to influential RIAs, is necessary for the liquidity of the Energy industry."

A&D Xpress will reach an estimated audience of potential buyers that is three times larger than traditional sales efforts. Sellers want to reach buyers that have been overlooked but are interested in energy transactions. Entoro will utilize the OfferBoard platform to connect sellers with traditional and strategic buyers. Entoro has distribution agreements with RIA groups and is the Houston Chapter of Family Office Networks (FON).

A&D Xpress will deploy Lower48 Analytics to offer sellers and buyers a common valuation tool for each listed asset. Lower48 Analytics technology offers an unprecedented level of transparency and efficiency coupled with Wall Street-quality financial analytics. "Transparency is the key to meaningful liquidity in the upstream market, and Lower48 provides a breakthrough in transparency and accuracy," said Simina Farcasiu, CEO of Lower48 Analytics. "With Lower48, A&D Xpress will enable all buyers and sellers to make informed, real-time purchasing decisions."

About Lower48 Analytics

Lower48 Analytics is the first comprehensive SaaS platform for valuation and financial risk management of upstream oil and gas. Hosted on Google Cloud, Lower48 brings its users Wall Street-quality analytics, collaborative workflows, and data integration via an intuitive geolocated interface. As stakeholders in this multi-trillion-dollar asset class pivot their strategies from grabbing reserves to optimizing returns on capital, Lower48 is ideally positioned to support everyone who needs to make a financial decision in Upstream.

Mineral rights owners, oil and gas operators, asset managers, hedge funds, private equity advisors, and lenders simply upload their data onto the Lower48 Analytics platform with the help of in-house templates. Buyers and sellers no longer need to be constrained by disparate data sources, opaque valuations, and siloed organizational structures. Lower48 Analytics simplifies the upstream A&D process to make everyone a finance professional.

About Entoro Capital

Entoro Capital is an investment bank and advisory group for traditional and digital securities. Entoro uses its proprietary online private securities syndication platform OfferBoard® for accredited investors to analyze and review projects and opportunities. Entoro's strength is in bringing highly vetted projects to investors globally, with maximum efficiency, end-to-end security, and seamless execution, delivering total confidence in each investment. Our investment platform combined with blockchain technology provides issuers and investors access, flexibility, and transparency throughout the investment process. Securities are offered through Entoro Securities, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

To learn more about Entoro Capital, visit www.entoro.com , or

LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/entoro/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/EntoroCapital

Entoro News: https://www.entoro.com/news

Entoro Contact:

Tanya Copelyn

Entoro Capital

+1-713-823-2900

tcopelyn@entoro.com

SOURCE Entoro Capital

Related Links

http://entoro.com/

