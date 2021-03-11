Entra Solutions Names Brandon Montgomery National Sales Director

A real estate and mortgage industry veteran, Montgomery has spent over 10 years developing high-performing sales strategies and helping clients to achieve profitability in their business ventures. Most recently, Montgomery served as a title and escrow lead at Old Republic Title and has also worked as a banker and loan closer at Wells Fargo.

In addition to supporting BSI Financial clients, Entra provides high-touch escrow title underwriting, asset management and collateral valuation services for lenders and real estate professionals nationwide.

"Brandon brings leadership, positive energy and experience to Entra's escrow, title and real estate business," said Allen Price, senior vice president of sales and marketing at BSI Financial. "His understanding of the title and escrow business and ability to use resources and develop strategies for success makes Brandon a valued member of our team."

"Title and escrow are vital parts of the real estate transaction process that should be seamless and personalized to every client's unique needs," Montgomery said. "My experience has given me the ability to understand each client's point of view in any scenario and collaborate to find the best solution for them. I am excited to bring that experience to Entra."

About Entra Solutions

Entra Solutions, a division of BSI Financial Services, was formed in 2014 and managed from its headquarters in Irvine, Calif. Entra Escrow Services facilitates real estate transactions in Southern California. In addition to supporting BSI Financial clients, it provides high-touch escrow services for agents along Orange County's Golden Coast. Entra Title Services, created in 2016, provides title underwriting nationwide, relying on an agency network of title professionals to search and underwrite title for transfers and new financing. Entra Real Estate provides asset management and collateral valuation services primarily to lenders that hold REO property. Entra provides comprehensive care, from cash-for-keys to asset sale and disposition. For more information, visit entrasolutionsllc.com.

About BSI Financial Services

Led by a seasoned team of financial industry professionals, BSI Financial Services provides mortgage servicing and special servicing, loan quality control, REO and asset management services, and life-of-loan performance reporting using advanced data analytics tools. Leveraging a 30-year performance track record, BSI Financial offers clients customized solutions using proprietary digital technology such as BSI ASSET360, an advanced form of RegTech. BSI ASSET360 provides daily reporting on loan condition using exception processing that applies 600 business rules across 10,000 loan-level data elements that are updated daily. With BSI ASSET360, clients have real-time visibility into loan status and performance, affording them choice and control. BSI Financial is approved as a servicer by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, the Federal Home Loan Banks and several private investors, and is approved as an issuer by Ginnie Mae. BSI Financial's business operations are located in Titusville, PA; Irvine, CA; and Irving, TX, where it also maintains its corporate headquarters. For more information, visit www.bsifinancial.com.

