Entrada Therapeutics Appoints Nathan Dowden as Chief Operating Officer

BOSTON, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrada Therapeutics, a biotechnology company dedicated to transforming the treatment of devastating diseases through the intracellular delivery of biologics, today announced the appointment of Nathan J. Dowden as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Dowden was most recently Senior Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development at Rubius Therapeutics (Nasdaq: RUBY) and joins Entrada with almost 30 years of strategy, investment and operational experience in the healthcare field.

"Nate brings an extensive track record of both strategic and operational expertise from his time spent as a life sciences strategy consultant and the role he has played in the start-up and growth of several successful biotechnology companies," said Dipal Doshi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Entrada Therapeutics. "He joins Entrada at a pivotal stage in our Company's growth trajectory and we look forward to having his leadership on our executive team."

While serving as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development at Rubius, Mr. Dowden worked to develop and integrate the company's platform, capital formation and communication strategy to support the organization's evolution from an early discovery company into a clinical development organization. Prior to joining Rubius, Mr. Dowden served as Managing Director at the Huron Consulting Group, having joined Huron in 2014 through its acquisition of The Frankel Group, a boutique life sciences strategy consulting firm. Mr. Dowden spent 16 years helping to lead The Frankel Group, where he worked with biopharmaceutical companies on new venture creation, portfolio management and product commercialization. He has also worked at Ernest & Young in the healthcare practice, Searle Pharmaceuticals and CIGNA Healthcare. Mr. Dowden earned a B.S. from the University of Connecticut and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

"Entrada was founded upon pioneering science in the field of intracellular biologics, which have broad-ranging applications from enzyme replacement and nucleic acid therapies in rare diseases to protein degradation in cancer," said Mr. Dowden. "I am excited to be joining Entrada and look forward to working with Dipal and the rest of the team to shape the Company's strategy as we progress our lead program and build out the pipeline."

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics' mission is to treat devastating diseases through the intracellular delivery of biologics. Entrada's technology enables the efficient intracellular delivery of proteins, peptides and nucleic acids, thus allowing for the development of programs across several intracellular target classes. The Company's novel approach addresses current challenges associated with both large and small molecule therapeutics and represents a fundamental advancement in the delivery of molecules into the cell. For more information, please visit www.entradatx.com.

Company Contact:

Cecilia Sun

Entrada Therapeutics

cecilia@entradatx.com

Media Contact:

Maggie Beller

Russo Partners, LLC

(646) 942-5631

maggie.beller@russopartnersllc.com

SOURCE Entrada Therapeutics

Related Links

https://www.entradatx.com

