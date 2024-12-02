ENTRAPMENT® INSECTICIDE RECEIVES EPA REGISTRATION

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attune Agriculture, the leader in hydrocolloid based agricultural products, announces that its new line of insecticides, Entrapment®, has received EPA registration and will soon be available for use in all states, including California. Entrapment is a new class of insecticide that uses a purely physical mode of action to control insect and mite pests on a wide range of crops without causing phytotoxicity.

Entrapment® is a non-systemic, contact insecticide that utilizes a physical mode of action to control insect and mite pests. Powered by Rhexalloid® technology, Entrapment harnesses the power of hydrocolloids to transform every water droplet in your tank mix into adhesive traps on the target with performance equal to, or greater than, conventional chemical insecticides.

Entrapment's new active ingredient, Rhexalloid®, transforms every spray droplet into a potential trap on the leaf surface. The tightly anchored "traps" capture or immobilize small insects and mites that come into direct contact with the droplet while not trapping larger beneficials. Entrapment is a non-systemic, contact insecticide that does not disrupt the metabolic or nervous system pathways of pests which minimizes the potential for insect resistance. This makes Entrapment a valuable new tool in all insect resistance management (IRM) strategies.

"Entrapment insecticide provides a high level of control of many of the most important insect and mite pests in agriculture that can be applied up until harvest, a much-needed tool for growers," says Greg Andon, CEO of Attune Agriculture. "We believe its unique combination of physical mode of action, efficacy within a specific pest size range, and lack of phytotoxicity make Entrapment one of the most consequential new actives to be introduced in many years."

Entrapment's unique spectrum of activity provides effective control of aphids, thrips, psyllids, whiteflies, scales, leafhoppers, mites, plant bugs, flea hoppers, chinch bugs and small caterpillars. The EPA registered label includes most crops: fruit, nut, vegetable, row crop, greenhouse, and turf & ornamental.

Extensively field tested by reputable third-party ag research facilities across the U.S., Entrapment's proprietary technology provides control of invasive pests equal to, or better than, chemical standards:

Apple : 19.3% better codling moth control, compared to a standard chemical rotation

: 19.3% better control, compared to a standard chemical rotation Almond : 34% better navel orangeworm control, compared to a standard chemical rotation

: 34% better control, compared to a standard chemical rotation Cotton : 13.6% better plant bug control, compared to the chemical standard

: 13.6% better control, compared to the chemical standard Greenhouse Tomato: 40.9% better whitefly control, compared to the chemical standard

Entrapment's product line features four formulations, including an OMRI listed product for organic applications, specifically developed for control of a broad range of crop-pest combinations. For more information, contact your regional Attune Advisor, or visit www.attuneag.com.

About Attune Agriculture

Born from over 100 years of hydrocolloid expertise, Attune Agriculture combines deep roots in food science and agriculture to create performance-based crop inputs that are safe for the environment and the people who use them.

