Entrata and Chase Harrington Recognized As Multifamily Influencers

GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum Honors Impact of Company and Its President

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrata , the multifamily industry's leading operating system, today announced that the company and President Chase Harrington each have been named a 2022 Multifamily Influencer by GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum. Entrata and Harrington were awarded in the Organization and Individual categories, respectively.

As part of the awards, Entrata and Harrington are profiled in the October issue of the publication. Additionally, they and the other 2022 Multifamily Influencers were honored at an awards ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 25, in Los Angeles during the GlobeSt. Multifamily Fall conference.

"We are profoundly honored and grateful to be named Multifamily Influencers," said Adam Edmunds, CEO at Entrata. "I could not be more proud of our company as a whole and Chase individually. This is an exciting time for the apartment industry, as owners and operators are embracing technology like never before. As the pace of innovation continues to accelerate, Entrata will continue to provide operators with the intuitive solutions they need to deliver outstanding resident experiences, build strong communities and drive business results."

The awards arrive at a time of significant growth for the company. Entrata now serves more than 2.6 million units across tens of thousands of apartment communities across the U.S. In 2021, the company secured $507 million in venture funding. The fundraise represented the first institutional investment in Entrata and also was one of the largest growth equity investment rounds in the history of the multifamily industry.

Entrata has used the fundraise to invest heavily in personnel over the past year, hiring hundreds of new employees, including adding a new Chief Technology Officer (Jason Taylor), Chief Revenue Officer (Chris Harrington), Chief Financial Officer (Mark Hansen) and Chief Marketing Officer (Nico Dato) to its executive suite. With the money, the company also is on track to more than double its research and development spend as it aims to globalize its property management platform.

"These awards are both an honor and a powerful validation of the positive impact our solutions are having in the multifamily marketplace," said Chase Harrington, who oversees the strategies of Entrata's suite of products. "We are in the midst of tremendous growth and innovation at Entrata, and we look forward to continuing to influence the industry by giving operators the most efficient, best-in-class tools they need to attract and retain today's discerning renters."

ABOUT ENTRATA

Entrata is the leading operating system for multifamily communities worldwide. Setting the bar for innovation in property management software since 2003, Entrata offers solutions for every step of the leasing lifecycle and empowers owners, property managers, and renters to create stronger communities. Entrata currently serves over three million residents across more than 20 thousand multifamily communities around the globe. Learn more at www.entrata.com.

SOURCE Entrata