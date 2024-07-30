Entrata and Hott Solutions Partner to Provide Full Suite of Integrations Across Multifamily Operating System

As Part of Entrata's API Program, Hott Solutions Makes Seamless Integration with Dozens of Technology Platforms Easy for Property Managers

LEHI, Utah, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrata , a leading AI-enabled multifamily industry operating system, today announced Hott Solutions is one of its leading partners in the company's recently enhanced and expanded API Program , enabling the property management industry's most powerful partner ecosystem.

For more than 10 years, Hott Solutions has been working with companies like Entrata to enable vendors to efficiently integrate into ecosystems. Their data integration software, Hott Spott, provides transparency to Entrata and helps ensure the program continues to put data security management at the forefront of our partner ecosystem. Hott Solutions helps provide access to early stage companies, but also works with the industry's largest residential locker providers and public companies like Latch and Zillow

As Entrata continues to enhance its API platform, Hott Solutions will benefit from development tools that will make it more efficient for both them and their customers. These developments will equip Hott Solutions to introduce innovative new solutions into the Entrata partner ecosystem, enabling Entrata's customers quick and easy access to new technology, while ensuring enterprise grade integrations that protect client data.

"As we have said from the beginning, our goal is to create the most comprehensive and powerful partner ecosystem in the industry. The vision for this partner ecosystem and the enhancements we will introduce to our API partners such as Hott Solutions will bring immediate benefit to the industry and to our clients," said Stephanie Fuhrman, Head of Corporate Development at Entrata. "We appreciate Hott Solutions and their long-standing partnership and look forward to continuing to expand our relationship and their ability to provide partner program access to new property technology companies."

"We are impressed by the recent developments at Entrata and how they actively sought feedback from the vendor community at Entrata to create a stronger program and improved access to the API," said David Hott, Founder and CEO at Hott Solutions. "For us, working with a company like Entrata that is dedicating resources and advancements makes it much easier for us, but we hope that it also makes it easier for their customers and for Entrata to access the most powerful and current technologies available."

Entrata is the leading operating system for multifamily communities worldwide. Setting the bar for innovation in property management software since 2003, Entrata offers solutions for every step of the leasing lifecycle and empowers owners, property managers, and renters to create stronger communities. Entrata currently serves over three million residents across more than 20,000 multifamily communities around the globe. Learn more at www.entrata.com .

