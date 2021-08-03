Entrata Appoints Heather Gagon as New Chief People Officer

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrata , the multifamily industry's most comprehensive technology platform, today announced the promotion of Heather Gagon to Chief People Officer. Continuing its rapid growth, the company looks to fill hundreds of job openings across the business, including engineering, customer success, project management, marketing and more.

"Entrata is known for its unique and inclusive company culture that permeates every aspect of the business. Heather's been a key part of that for nearly a decade and has helped to turn Entrata into what it is today," said Entrata CEO, Adam Edmunds. "Heather's fingerprints can be found on nearly every aspect of the business as she's helped to shape HR practices and Entrata's people-first approach for both its employees and customers."

Gagon has worked on Entrata's people team for more than nine years—most recently as Vice President of Human Resources. During this time, she helped to create the foundation of Entrata's well-known culture and values, such as communicating to empower, showing respect to customers, team members, partners and more. She has also been key in implementing many initiatives including remote work options, extended parental leave and a new flex paid time off program to be rolled out in 2022.

"I'm excited about Entrata's future and taking our incredible workforce to the next level of growth and professional development," said Gagon. "Building Entrata's people team and company culture over the past decade has been very rewarding, as I've been able to help not only the company grow, but also individual employees as they've built skills and grown through the ranks of the company."

Entrata provides access to several programs and resources intentionally designed to make life better for its employees. These consist of a comprehensive benefits program that provides an effective security net for both employees and their families, an inclusive company culture, and a host of wellness options. Other benefits include:

Onsite gym, ping pong, foosball, pool tables and karaoke bar

Fully-stocked snack hubs and Coca-Cola freestyle machines

Leadership development program

401k with matching

with matching Health, dental, vision and life insurance, flexible spending account

Short-term and long-term disability

Open positions can be found at entrata.com/careers .

ABOUT ENTRATA

Founded in 2003, Entrata® is the only comprehensive property management software provider with a single-login, open-access platform. Offering a wide variety of online tools including websites, mobile apps, payments, lease signing, accounting, and resident management, the Entrata® platform currently serves more than 20,000 apartment communities nationwide. Entrata's open API and superior selection of third-party integrations offer management companies the freedom to choose the technology and software that best fit their needs. For more information, go to www.entrata.com .

