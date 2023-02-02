Entrata Appoints Industry Veteran Mark Coffman as SVP of Tech Enabled Services

Coffman brings decades of multifamily and technology services expertise to Entrata as it continues to innovate in the rapidly-growing marketplace

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrata, the multifamily industry's leading operating system, today announced the hire of Mark Coffman as Senior Vice President of Tech Enabled Services. Coffman has over a decade of experience leading some of the largest companies in the multifamily industry. In his new role, Coffman will help to guide the operations teams for utility management, invoice processing and Leasing Center as they provide top-tier service and optimize delivery for Entrata's customers.

"Mark is highly respected in the industry and brings extensive knowledge and expertise to this new role as we continue to level up our tech-enabled services offerings," said Amanda Torie, COO at Entrata. "Entrata is committed to enhancing and expanding its portfolio of services and leading the market with innovative solutions that enhance the resident, owner and operator experience. With key leadership additions like Mark, we are well-positioned to continue our growth in the US and abroad."

Prior to Entrata, Coffman was Senior Vice President of Utility Management at RealPage where he oversaw the integration of product planning, engineering, operations, client management, legal and energy management. Before the company was acquired by RealPage, he was the COO of AUM where he was responsible for all operations, including technology, project management and implementation. Prior to working in the multifamily industry, he led teams at United Airlines and Comcast as a Managing Director and Regional Vice President.

"Entrata is well-known for its incredible service and progressive thinking and has truly made itself a standout within the industry. I couldn't be more excited to join this outstanding team during such an exciting time for the company," said Coffman. "I love working with unified companies that want to grow dramatically and grow the right way. Between its incredible employees and customers, Entrata is poised to truly change the marketplace."

This appointment continues Entrata's heavy investment in personnel, including notable growth in its C-Suite and broader leadership team. Entrata has built a company culture centered around making life better for its employees as it offers comprehensive benefits, and a host of wellness offerings and heavily invests in the future of its workforce through leadership development programs and more.

About Entrata

Entrata is the leading operating system for multifamily communities worldwide. Setting the bar for innovation in property management software since 2003, Entrata offers solutions for every step of the leasing lifecycle and empowers owners, property managers, and renters to create stronger communities. Entrata currently serves over three million residents across more than 20 thousand multifamily communities around the globe. Learn more at www.entrata.com .

