Entrata Appoints Industry Veteran Stephanie Fuhrman as SVP of Corporate Development

A well-known multifamily housing industry leader, Fuhrman brings an added focus on innovation and technology strategy to the company

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrata , the multifamily industry's leading operating system, today announced the hire of Stephanie Fuhrman as SVP of Corporate Development. She is an active property tech investor and advisor and has been instrumental in positioning companies to employ scalable real estate technology platforms globally. Fuhrman joins several other industry luminaries that have recently been added to Entrata's leadership team, as the company continues to deepen its expertise.

"Stephanie has been one of Entrata's biggest proponents and has provided invaluable feedback and insight as a customer over the past 10 years," said Entrata CEO Adam Edmunds. "Having her join the company is a major win, and will further help us to continue our global expansion and industry-leading innovation, as we bring customers everywhere the best technology and service available."

Prior to joining Entrata, Fuhrman led several facets of asset and corporate operations for Catalyst Housing Group, the leading mission-based company in middle-income housing. Before Catalyst, she served as the Managing Director of Global Innovation for Greystar. She has held leadership roles within the industry crossing areas of the investment, consumer and building lifecycle.

"I've been a long-time Entrata customer and advocate and have been able to lend my thoughts and ideas throughout the years as the company has steadily grown into the property tech leader it is today," said Fuhrman. "I'm very excited to be joining the team as they march toward further global expansion. I have a strong belief in Entrata's ability to recognize market needs, quickly innovate and implement technology with a firm commitment to its customers. Additionally, the strong ethics within the culture and the world-class team made this an incredible opportunity to be part of something truly special."

Following an impressive year and its $507 million raise, Entrata has invested heavily in personnel, adding executives from some of the most exciting companies in property technology and beyond. Beginning its global growth, the company recently announced its first international expansion into Canada , aiming to globalize its exclusive single-login, open-access property management operating system.

