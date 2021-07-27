Entrata Appoints Mark Hansen as New Chief Financial Officer

LEHI, Utah, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrata, the multifamily industry's most comprehensive technology platform, today announced the hire of Mark Hansen as Chief Financial Officer. This follows the recent announcement of $507M in funding that will help to further Entrata's growth through expanded research and development, international expansion and more.

"Entrata is uniquely positioned to greatly increase its market share over the coming months and years, and Mark's leadership and experience will be pivotal in us achieving that," said Entrata CEO, Adam Edmunds. "Mark is a highly regarded leader in the Utah tech industry and beyond, with a proven track record of guiding companies through funding and helping them take critical steps in moving to the next stage in their evolution."

Before coming to Entrata, Hansen led and was a key part in managing the initial public offering (IPO) process for several companies, including Pluralsight, Skullcandy, EnergySolutions and Fusion-io. Most recently, Hansen served as the Head of Finance and Accounting as well as the Interim Co-Chief Financial Officer at Pluralsight, where he was responsible for leading the finance team of a publicly traded company with a market cap that ranged from $2B to over $5B. Additionally, he managed several private and public equity funding rounds, along with integrations for multiple acquisitions. Before his time at Pluralsight, Hansen was the Corporate Controller and Interim Chief Financial Officer at Skullcandy.

"Guiding technology companies through high-growth stages has been a passion throughout my career, and I'm excited to be working with such a talented leadership team and organization as Entrata," said Hansen. "Entrata is an incredible business, and with the recent funding, we'll be able to rapidly increase the speed at which we can grow the business and innovate to provide an even better product for our customers."

Entrata is a category leader, currently processing more than $20 billion in rent payments annually through its platform and serving more than 20,000 apartment communities across the US. Additionally, it is the fastest-growing software company in real estate with over $200 million in annual recurring revenue. Entrata's recent infusion of capital, the largest private investment round in Utah history, will fuel the company's next stage of innovation and allow it to heavily invest in personnel and further improve efficiencies in the client experience.

